Politics Vietnam helps enhance ASEAN-India ties: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said Vietnam has been playing a highly active role in enhancing ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Mozambique’s Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.

Politics Conference looks to enhance Vietnam-India partnership The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.

Politics State leader urges Quang Binh to tap strengths for sustainable development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities of the central province of Quang Binh to exploit its unique advantages for sustainable development when chairing a working session with representatives from the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on June 15.