☕ Afternoon briefing on June 15
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 15.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities of the central province of Quang Binh to exploit its unique advantages for sustainable development when chairing a working session with representatives from the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on June 15.
The leader underlined the need for the locality to have a long-term vision in development, saying tourism should be turned into a spearhead economic sector. Read full text
– Nearly 100 member states of the Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) held a ceremony on June 14 to mark 40 years since the adoption of the convention.
The event, organised at the headquarters of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, coincided with the group’s first anniversary (June 30) and the 32nd meeting of states parties to UNCLOS (SPLOS 32). Read full text
– The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.
In his opening remarks, VASS President Bui Nhat Quang said that the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is based on the two countries’ long-standing historical and cultural links, similar values and interests, mutual understanding and shared commitments to international law. The two nations also have strategic trust, share various interests, and support each other in regional and international mechanisms and forums. Read full text
- Vietnam’s credit growth as of June 9 expanded by 17.09 percent against the same period last year, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu said on June 15.
He revealed the figure at a press conference held by the central bank to review the performance of the banking sector in the first six months of this year, adding that it is in line with the more positive developments of the economy. Read full text
– A project to improve early warning and risk management capacity for Vietnam's financial sector was launched at a ceremony held by the National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam on June 15 in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
This is a non-refundable official development assistance project funded by the government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) through KOICA Vietnam. Read full text
- The Health Ministry has allocated an additional over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on children aged from five to under 12. To date, over 9.66 million doses have been distributed to serve the vaccination of this age group.
Vietnam has so far received 16.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children in this age group from the Australian and Dutch Governments. Read full text
– The Ministry of Planning and Investment has sent a document to the Prime Minister asking for approval of a project to develop maritime clusters associated with building strong maritime economic centres until 2030, which sets a target of building from three to four centres leading Southeast Asia.
The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and the southeast part of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Hai Phong – Quang Ninh region in the north are the two places proposed to host Vietnam’s strong maritime economic centres. Read full text/.