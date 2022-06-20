Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 20.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Cambodian PM Hun Sen (R). (Photo: VNA)

On this day 45 years ago, after crossing the Cambodia - Vietnam border and arriving in Binh Phuoc, Hun Sen, who was then a lieutenant colonel and a regiment commander of Region 21 in eastern Cambodia, and his comrades decided to seek help from Vietnam to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime to regain peace for his homeland. Read full story



- Vietnam attaches special importance to its traditional cooperation and friendship with Mozambique and views the latter as one of the five African countries with which it prioritises political - diplomatic and economic ties, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The talks between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 20. (Photo: VNA)

The NA leader made the remark at his talks with the President of the Mozambican Assembly, Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, following an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 20. Read full story



- Experts in a recent TV talk show underscored the significance of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Vietnam’s engagement in this deal.



The talk show was held by the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission and the National Assembly Television on June 18 on the occasion of 40 years since UNCLOS was opened for signature and 10 years since the promulgation of Vietnam’s Law of the Sea. Read full story



- Soldiers of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 have recently provided training and updated knowledge on the epidemiological situation, diagnosis, treatment of prevention of monkeypox for Level-1 field hospitals in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), according to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.



Soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 provide medical check-ups and medicine for people in South Sudan - Illustrative image (Photo courtesy of the hospital)

In the context of the disease developing complicatedly in many countries around the world, including African ones where it was first detected, the training aimed at equipping medical workers with basic knowledge and necessary epidemiological skills, thus helping the health system in the mission able to take concerted measures in response to the disease in case it spreads to the area where the mission is stationed. Read full story



- The ownership of all 100 cashew nut containers related to a suspected scam in Italy has returned to Vietnamese businesses, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the European country.



The containers, belonging to six Vietnamese exporters, were sold under contracts with a group of five importers in Italy. As the containers had been already dispatched, with some having reached Italian ports, the Vietnamese sellers claimed that they had not received any payment as agreed from the buyers and had lost track of the original documents of the consignments. Read full story



- As many as 1.1 million people have so far used Mobile Money service, including nearly 660,000 in rural, mountainous, remote, border and island areas.



Ngo Dien Hy, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), said Mobile Money is an extension arm of the bank sector, enabling people in remote areas to access banking services. Read full story



- A total of 815 Japanese candidates attended the fifth Vietnamese-language proficiency test held by the Japan College of Foreign Languages (JCFL) in Tokyo on June 19, the highest number to date.



President of this year’s jury Fujino Masayoshi said although the COVID-19 pandemic has just subsided in Japan, the number of candidates grew by 254 people from last year and by 115 percent from 2017 when the first edition took place./. Read full story