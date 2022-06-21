☕ Afternoon briefing on June 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 21.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 21 asked the Mekong Delta – Vietnam’s biggest food basket – to make most of the Party and State’s policies dedicated to the region for its further development and a better life of its people.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaking at the conference (Photo: VNA)The PM made the request while chairing a conference to announce a master plan and investment promotion programme for the region in the 2021-2030 period, with the theme "Mekong Delta: New thinking - New vision - New opportunities - New values”. Read full story
- Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to attend the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh. Read full story
- A get-together for former experts of Ho Chi Minh City who assisted the Cambodian revolution in the 1979-1989 period was organised on June 21 as part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 20 paid a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, during which the two sides discussed the status and prospects of the Vietnam-Germany relations and those between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Hamburg. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will increase its interference in the foreign currency market and stay ready to pump money to the market more frequently, thus creating favourable conditions for credit institutions to meet the demand for legal foreign currencies of organisations and individuals, according to Vice Director of the SBV’s Monetary Policy Department Pham Chi Quang. Read full story
- Vietnam and Japan on June 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the technical intern training programme for Vietnamese interns in Japan.
At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the technical intern training programme between Vietnam and Japan (Photo: VNA)The MoU was inked by representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the International Manpower Development Organization (IM Japan). Read full story
- Ninety photos on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the DK1 platform by Colonel Doan Hoai Trung are on display in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2022). The exhibition spotlights the lives of soldiers and locals and their desire and determination to safeguard the sovereignty of the country. Read full story
The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute of Israel (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)- The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute from Israel will 'salute' crowds in the capital at a free-entrance show titled The Israeli Dream Beat at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi on June 23. Read full story./.