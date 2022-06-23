Politics National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to pay official visit to Hungary National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to Hungary from June 26-28, announced the NA’s Committee of External Relations.

Politics President receives outgoing Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Azerbaijan President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on June 23 for out-going Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Azerbaijan to Vietnam.

Politics Party chief meets voters in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on June 23 to inform them of the outcomes of the 15th NA’s third session and gather their opinions and requests.

Politics Belarus wishes to build strategic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Belarus views Vietnam as a priority partner in Asia and wishes to develop a strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, according to the Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Borovikov.