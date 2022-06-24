☕ Afternoon briefing on June 24
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 24.
– The 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations was celebrated solemnly in Hanoi on June 24. In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people, extended his greetings to the Cambodian Party, State and people on the meaningful day of the two nations. Read full story
– Vietnam and Hungary are looking to step up bilateral partnership in multiple areas and the effective implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UVFTA) during National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Hungary from June 26 – 28. Vietnam and Hungary established diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950 and lifted their ties to comprehensive partnership on the occasion of a visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the European nation in 2018. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has affirmed the importance of international humanitarian efforts as well as Vietnam’s commitments to contribute to these activities.
Addressing the three-day UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment, which concluded on June 23, Giang said that in 2022, Vietnam has donated 500,000 USD to the UN’s humanitarian funds and 1 million USD to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) mechanism. Read full story
– A workshop themed “Vietnam as your Green business opportunities destination” was held by the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) and the Flanders International Technical Agency (FITA) in Brussels on June 22 to introduce Vietnam’s potential in renewable energy and sustainable port development.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao said that although the world in general and the two regions of Asia and Europe in particular have seen positive signs of a “new normal” period after two years of being hit by COVID-19, the global economic environment has remained fragile due to various factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, severe disruption of supply chains, pressures from rising inflation, as well as the challenges in sustainable development and the unpredictable impacts of climate change. Read full story
– Vietnamese commodities have made up 90% of goods sold in retail outlets owned by domestic enterprises and 60-96% of foreign supermarkets in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), showing that more Vietnamese consumers are choosing Vietnamese goods.
In traditional retail channels, the ratio of Vietnamese goods in markets and groceries is at least 60%. Particularly, since COVID-19 broke out, 76% of Vietnamese consumers tend to prioritise domestic products, especially those with guaranteed quality and health benefits. Read full story
– Sixty works by late famous painter Bui Xuan Phai, many of which were created toward the end of his life, are on display in Ho Chi Minh City. The oil and gouache works are showcased at the exhibition “Remember Painter Bui Xuan Phai,” according to Tran Hau Tuan, a collector and the organiser of the event which is scheduled to run to July 4. Read full story
– Energy Observer – the world’s first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel that is self-sufficient in energy – continues its journey in Southeast Asia, with the 73rd stopover of its round-the-world Odyssey being in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Arriving in the Vietnamese southern hub on June 22, the crew plans to present the ship's autonomous zero-emission system to several hundred visitors, decision-makers, students and school children in collaboration with the French Consulate in the city. Read full story
- The national men’s football team of Vietnam remains in FIFA's top 100, according to the Vietnam Football Federation. The Golden Dragons are in the 97th spot in the FIFA ranking with 1,219 points. A 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in a friendly match held on June 1 has helped Vietnam gain 3.46 points. However, it was not enough for the team to advance in the rankings because its closest rivals such as Palestine and Kyrgyzstan had very good performances in the 2023 Asian Cup Third Qualifier. Read full story/.
