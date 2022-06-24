Politics Indian naval ships start three-day visit to HCM City Two Indian naval ships carrying with more than 500 crewmembers arrived at Nha Rong Wharf on June 24, beginning a three-day friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Videos 55 years of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties marked The 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations was celebrated solemnly in Hanoi on June 24.

Politics Minister appreciates ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam-Australia defence ties Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 24, highly valuing the latter’s contributions to the two countries’ strategic partnership in multiple aspects, including defence cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia live up to “good neighbourliness” commitments With achievements in diplomatic relations over the past 55 years and the determination of Vietnam and Cambodia’s Parties, leaders and people, it is believed that the bilateral ties will constantly develop in line with the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation”, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.