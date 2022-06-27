☕ Afternoon briefing on June 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 27.
-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives from the Vietnamese entrepreneur community in Europe in Budapest on June 26 evening (local time), as part of his official visit to Hungary.
Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Hue visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met Vietnamese people living in Hungary. Read full story
-Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong jointly pressed the button to inaugurate a portal of the Vietnam-Australia Centre (VAC) on June 27.
Penny Wong, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from June 26-28, said the VAC will play an important role in enriching the knowledge of future Vietnamese officials trained at the academy, as well as promoting cooperation and strengthening links between the people of the two countries. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China bilateral cooperation held a routine meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wu Jianghao in virtual form on June 27. Read full story
-Vietnam has recorded impressive growth in exports to Hungary in recent years, statistics showed.
Exports from Vietnam to Hungary increased eight-fold to 1 billion USD in 2020 from 124.2 million USD in 2016. The figure stood at 842.7 million USD in the first 10 months of 2021, up 5% year on year, according to data from the European country. Read full story
-A programme to introduce Vietnamese goods and foods in the UK is underway at Longdan Supermarket in Crawley town, about 45km south of London.
The week-long event, which started on June 26, is hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office under the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK in collaboration with the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK), and Longdan and EUTEK groups.Read full story
-Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.
The Southeast Asian country scored 78.49 points, ranking 62nd out of the 165 countries, a great leap from its ranking of 101st out of the 171 countries in the previous year. Read full story
-The Ministry of Health has asked for more drastic measures to curb the spread of dengue fever, given a high number of new cases recorded recently.
According to the ministry, since the beginning of this year to June 24, Vietnam had reported around 77,000 dengue fever cases, up more than 10,000 cases compared to that in the previous week, and 30 fatalities. Read full story
-The World Records Union (WorldKings) and the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) on June 27 recognised the 222 coconut-based dishes cooked at an event held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.
The decisions on the recognition were presented to the provincial People’s Committee at the event, which is part of the activities to celebrate Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birth anniversary (1822 -2022). Read full story/.