Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on June 27, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing official visit to China.



The two sides shared delight at the positive progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries over the years, while discussing and agreeing on measures to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China in all fields, including collaboration between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CPPCC. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Chinese investors to expand investment in Vietnam, while addressing the Vietnam - China Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in Beijing on June 28 within the framework of his official visit to China.



The forum, jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Vienamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, was also attended by Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, leaders of ministries and agencies, and representatives from more than 350 enterprises of both Vietnam and China. Read full story

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (fourth from left) (Photo: VNA)

- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers co-chaired the eighth meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Inter-Governmental Committee on climate change adaptation and water management on June 27 in The Hague.



Deputy PM Ha expressed his delight at positive development of the bilateral relations, including the strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management. Read full story



- Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.



Mai highlighted the special, exemplary, faithful and pure friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and has been nurtured by generations of leaders of the two sides over the past more than 60 years, becoming a shared treasure of both sides. Read full story



- A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Foreign Relations Commission led by its chairman Le Hoai Trung paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-26.



Within the visit’s framework, the delegation met with may Cuban high-ranking officials and held talks with a Cuban Party delegation led by Ratmir Lozada García, head of the Department of International Relations of the Cuban Communist Party's Central Committee. Read full story



- Leaders of Nhan dan (People) and Granma, the respective official newspapers of the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, have agreed to step up cooperation in profession, communications, publication, and digital transformation, at their recent working session in Havana.



Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan Le Quoc Minh, who is also member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, said the newspaper has innovated toward digital transformation in recent years and developed various forms of information following latest press development trends. Read full story



- The 2023 Lancang - Mekong Cooperation Media Summit took place in Beijing on June 27, gathering media agencies from the six countries in the Lancang - Mekong river basin, namely China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand.



The Vietnamese side included representatives of the Nhan dan newspaper, the Vietnam News Agency, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the National Assembly Television, and the Communist Party of Vietnam e-newspaper. Read full story



- A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Consul General of Vietnam in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung on June 27 organised the Vietnam - Canada Business Forum which attracted more than 100 participants.



The event is one of the activities within the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada, and aims to strengthen the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Vancouver, and between the city and British Columbia. Read full story

The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages II-2023 (HCMC FOODEX 2023) opens in the southern economic hub on June 28 (Photo: VNA)

- The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages II-2023 (HCMC FOODEX 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in the southern economic hub on June 28.



Themed “Interconnection of Values and Development”, the event features nearly 250 booths showcasing products from 200 big domestic and international businesses in the food industry such as Vinamilk, Binh Tay Food, Bidrico, Sagri, Cholimex, Satra and Vissan./. Read full story