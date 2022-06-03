☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 3.
– The revision of the Petroleum Law is crucial to creating a smooth legal corridor for investors and increasing the attractiveness of the investment environment in the field of oil and gas, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien while delivering a proposal on the draft amended Petroleum Law at the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing third session on June 3.
The minister said that the law, issued in 1993 and revised and supplemented in 2000 and 2008, has created favourable conditions for the development of the oil and gas sector, ensuring national power security and contributing to safeguarding the national sovereignty in the East Sea. Read full story
– Defence Minister Phan Van Giang hosted a reception on June 3 for US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper. The minister welcomed the new ambassador and wished him a successful tenure, contributing to promoting the ties between the two countries in general and the two defence ministries in particular. Read full story
– Minister of Public Security, General To Lam had a meeting with the new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on June 2, during which he suggested that Vietnam and Canada continue negotiations on more security agreements to create a legal foundation for the bilateral partnership in criminal combat, while strengthening collaboration in personnel training.
Lam noted that since Vietnam and Canada upgraded their comprehensive partnership in November 2017, the two sides have enjoyed stable and substantial growth in bilateral ties with positive outcomes in all fields. Read full story
– The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s International Trade Association (KITA) and the Seoul-based Convention and Exhibition Centre (COEX) have said they will resume overseas exhibitions after an almost-three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those activities started with an international exhibition on high-end products (VIPREMIUM) and the 10th Vietnam International Maternity - Baby & Kids Fair (Vietbaby Fair), both opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 2.Read full story
– Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the EU, has met with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to discuss ways for fostering agricultural cooperation between the two sides. At the meeting on June 1, Ambassador Thao said agricultural cooperation is one of the pillars in bilateral ties, especially when the world is facing a growing challenge to food security. Read full story
– The Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to promote the development of offshore wind power in Vietnam.
Participants held that Vietnam boasts offshore wind power potential of up to 160GW, while the national Power Development Plan 8 (PDP VIII) also sets a target of developing 7GW of offshore wind power in 2030. Read full story
– As Vietnam is open to international travellers, with no self-isolation, the New Zealand Herald daily has pointed out 10 reasons why the country is worth visiting. Read full story
– A 2-0 victory over Afghanistan on June 1 helped the Vietnamese men’s football team gain 3.46 points to take the 95th place in FIFA rankings with 1,218.84 points. The team also rejoined the Asia's top 15 group after being dropped out due to two consecutive losses to China and Oman in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Read full story/.