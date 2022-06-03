Politics Defence Minister Phan Van Giang receives US Ambassador Defence Minister Phan Van Giang hosted a reception on June 3 for US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper.

Politics Vietnamese delegation in Geneva joins Asian Harvest Festival Members of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) attended an Asian Harvest Festival at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva on June 2.

Politics Vietnam keen on promoting security cooperation with Canada: minister Minister of Public Security, General To Lam had a meeting with the new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on June 2, during which he suggested that Vietnam and Canada continue negotiations on more security agreements to create a legal foundation for the bilateral partnership in criminal combat, while strengthening collaboration in personnel training.

Politics HCM City strengthens ties with Italy Ho Chi Minh City will soon resume delegation exchanges with Italy to promote cooperative ties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic basically put under control, according to a city official.