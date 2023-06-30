Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper released on January 27, 1924, which featured an article of President Ho Chi Minh was handed over to representatives of Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 29.

The handover of the artifact was occasioned by the 100th anniversary of the day the president first set his foot in the Soviet Union (June 30, 1923 - June 30, 2023).Read full text



- Xu Liping, director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has said that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently have contributed to enhancing mutual political trust, and improving Vietnam’s international position.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency after the PM’s visit, Xu noted that on the occasion of the visit, China and Vietnam signed various bilateral cooperation agreements in the fields of maritime cooperation, market supervision, and border gate construction.Read full text



– Vietnam had attracted a total of 13.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, down 4.3% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

In the period, there were 1,293 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of 6.49 billion USD, up 71.9% in the number of projects and 31.3% in capital compared to the same period last year. The new projects were mainly in the fields of processing and manufacturing, and real estate business.Read full text



– All economic sectors should actively implement drastic and synchronous measures to promote growth and overcome difficulties in the rest of the year, aiming to complete this year’s target of 6.5% in GDP growth, according to General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Huong said that although the GDP growth rate of 3.72% recorded in the first half of this year was lower than expectation, it is a suitable level in the context of the current global economic situation with complicated and unpredictable developments as well as fierce strategic competition among world powers.Read full text



– The first batch of fresh lychee has arrived in the US, opening up big opportunities for the specialty and other Vietnamese fruits to conquer the demanding market.

Thanks to coordination between importer LNS International Corporation and the distributor L&V Food Supply Company in Houston, Texas, fresh lychee grown in the northern province of Bac Giang – dubbed Vietnam’s kingdom of the fruit, has been available on the shelves of many supermarkets and the largest Asian market in Houston.Read full text



– Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists raised proposals to raise the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh at a symposium on June 30.

The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of activities celebrating the 20th anniversary of the UNSCO’s recognition of the park as a world natural heritage site (July 5, 2003).Read full text



- A fine art exhibition themed “Colours of Vietnam” opened in Paris on June 28, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese living in France, as well as international friends who love Vietnamese paintings and culture.

The event is part of activities to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (1973 – 2023) and 10 years of their strategic partnership (2013 – 2023).Read full text/.