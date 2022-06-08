Politics Vietnam’s Quang Nam, Laos’s Sekong provinces move to tighten links Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of central Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on June 8 held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Laos’s Sekong province led by the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong, Leklai Sivilay.

Politics NA leader urges prompt implementation of fiscal, monetary policies to aid recovery Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on June 8 demanded prompt implementation of fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Politics Finance Ministry to propose further fuel duty cut The Ministry of Finance is considering to put forward another proposal for further fuel duty cut, Minister Ho Duc Phoc told the 15th National Assembly during its third sitting in Hanoi on June 8 amid concerns over soaring fuel prices.

Politics Vietnam, India agree to foster defence partnership Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang and his visiting Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh agreed on future cooperation orientations between the two ministries during their talks in Hanoi on June 8.