☕ Afternoon briefing on June 9

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The theoretical work for the 2026-2031 period must be more proactive and incisive, moving beyond explaining events after the fact to anticipating emerging challenges, addressing key bottlenecks and new contradictions in development, and delivering timely, effective input for Party policymaking, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session with the Central Theory Council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on June 9, General Secretary and President Lam praised the council’s contributions during the 2021–2026 term, especially its review of 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), its drafting of documents for the 14th National Party Congress, and policy advice to the Politburo and Secretariat. Since the new term began, the council has already revamped its working methods and closely followed political tasks. Read full story



- The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers remarks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Now in its third year, the forum has become an important platform for regional dialogue and cooperation, reaffirming Vietnam’s proactive and responsible role in advancing ASEAN’s development agenda and regional connectivity. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who attends the third ASEAN Future Forum till June 10.



His official visit and attendance at the forum hold significance, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process following its accession to ASEAN, and the future of ASEAN Community. Read full story



- ASEAN must evolve from a participant in global trends into an active force shaping the rules and standards of a rapidly changing world, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at the opening of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 in Hanoi on June 9.



Held under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” the forum brings together more than 600 delegates, including senior leaders, ministers, representatives of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, international organisations, research institutes, businesses and localities. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 9 emphasised the need for the development of a long-term strategy for voluntary blood donation, ensuring a stable and sustainable blood supply while further promoting humanitarian values across society.



The top legislator made the remarks while attending a ceremony in Hanoi honouring 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14). Read full story



- Vietnam has extended its 0% first-time registration fee for battery electric vehicles (EVs) through the end of 2030, reinforcing efforts to accelerate green transport adoption and support the country’s environmental objectives.

Battery electric vehicles will continue to enjoy exemption on the first-time registration fee through the end of 2030. (Photo: VNA)

Under Decree No. 202/2026/ND-CP, issued on June 8, battery EVs will continue to be exempt from first-time registration fees from March 1, 2027 to December 31, 2030. The new regulation replaces Decree No. 51/2025/ND-CP, which had extended the incentive until February 2027. Read full story



- LG Innotek, an affiliate of the Republic of Korea's LG Group, has announced a plan to build its first semiconductor substrate plant in Vietnam, marking a significant step in expanding its production capacity and strengthening its semiconductor packaging solutions business.



LG Innotek signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hai Phong municipal government on June 4 at LG Science Park in Seoul for the investment project. The signing ceremony was attended by Hai Phong People's Committee Chairman Do Thanh Trung, LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo and senior company executives. Read full story



- Star Telecom (Unitel), a telecommunications joint venture between Vietnam's Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and a Lao partner, officially launched its broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Laos on June 8, becoming the first telecom operator in the country to independently acquire the rights to the tournament.



The announcement was made at a ceremony in Vientiane attended by Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Laos, Chief of Staff of the Lao People's Army and Chairman of Star Telecom; Keovisouk Solaphom, Lao Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications; and representatives from both countries' ministries and sectors. Read full story



- A rare green sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat at Cua Viet beach in the central province of Quang Tri on June 8 following a joint effort by local authorities, the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, competent forces and local residents.



The turtle was discovered a day earlier by a fisherman in Cua Viet commune while he was fishing in waters off Con Co Island. The animal had become entangled in a drifting fishing net./. Read full story



