- President Vo Van Thuong applauded contributions by Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Marinela Petkova to the countries’ relations while receiving the outdoing diplomat in Hanoi on June 9.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) meets with outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Marinela Petkova in Hanoi on June 9.

The State leader congratulated Petkova on her excellent fulfillment of tasks in Vietnam, with various substantial contributions to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with officials of Brazil, France, the European Commission (EC), and Canada on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting 2023 in Paris on June 8.



Meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, he affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wishes to enhance the comprehensive partnership with Brazil, one of its most important partners in Latin America.



- Vietnam is set to have 30 airports by 2030, including 14 serving international flights and 16 serving domestic flights.



The investment is estimated at about 420 trillion VND (18 billion USD), mobilised from the State budget, non-budget capital and other legal capital sources.



- State budget collection in the January-May period was estimated at over 769.6 trillion VND (32.75 billion USD), equivalent to 47.5% of the estimates for the whole year, the Ministry of Finance reported on June 8.

Illustrative image

According to the ministry, although the domestic revenue in the reviewed period was quite good compared to the estimates, the monthly tended to decrease as the January collection reached 14.7% of the estimate, February 7.7%, March 8.9%, April 9.9%, and May 6.4%. The domestic collection in the first five months was equal to 97.1% of that recorded in the same period last year.



- VinFast officially launched the VF 3, a mini electric car model designed specifically for the Vietnamese market.

The VinFast VF 3 is part of the small car segment, specifically classified as a mini car.

Boasting a compact and contemporary design, the VF 3 offers numerous benefits, making it suitable for a wide range of applications and operating environments. This eco-friendly vehicle is also equipped with smart features, providing a dynamic mobility option for individuals of all backgrounds.



- Vietnam exported nearly 131,777 tonnes of pepper worth 408.9 million USD in the first five months of this year, up 30% in volume but down 12.7 in value over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA).



Of the figures, black pepper was 119,832 tonnes and white pepper, the rest. Pepper exports to Asian market remained a bright sport, reaching 78,907 tonnes, skyrocketing 77.2% and accounting for nearly 60% of the country's total export turnover of this kind of spice. China was the key market as the neighbour imported 46,169 tonnes of pepper, taking up 35% and soared 1,668.9% year-on-year, while the exports to the Philippines was 3,305 tonnes, a hike of 26.1%.



- Food-related issues, including the food crisis, El Nino and food reserves, have been discussed at the ASEAN Food Security Reserve Board (AFSRB)'s meeting that opened on June 7 in Bogor district in Indonesia's West Java province.



Head of Indonesia's National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said the two-day meeting underlines the crucial issues raised by Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding the threats of food shortages and starvation across the globe as the results of climate change./.