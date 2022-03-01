☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1
The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 1.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 1.
- Infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, is a strategic breakthrough of the Party and the State, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting between the Government and localities on March 1.
The virtual meeting looked into pre-feasibility reports of five major transport projects – Belt Road 4 in Hanoi, Belt Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway. Read full story
- Infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, is a strategic breakthrough of the Party and the State, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting between the Government and localities on March 1.
The virtual meeting looked into pre-feasibility reports of five major transport projects – Belt Road 4 in Hanoi, Belt Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway. Read full story
The routes proposed by the national flag carrier comprise of Hanoi- Warsaw, Hanoi-Budapest, Hanoi-Bratislava, Hanoi-Moscow, Hanoi-Minsk, and Hanoi- Bucharest. Read full story
- The 13th National Women's Congress will be held from March 9-13 in Hanoi, said Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Minh Huong at a press briefing on March 1.
The congress, themed “Promoting tradition, solidairty, creativity and integration; building a strong association for the happiness of women and prosperity of the nation,” is expected to lure 1,000 delegates representing Vietnamese women from different social classes, ethnic groups, religions and sectors, along with about 200 guests. Read full story
Most forecasts by foreign investment funds show that Vietnam’s GDP growth is likely to increase by 7.5 percent in 2022. Read full story
- Foreign investors have poured nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 91.5 percent of that in the same time last year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
As of February 20, 183 new projects had been licenced, a rise of 45.2 percent year on year, with their combined capital totaling 631.8 million USD, down 80.9 percent year on year. Read full story
Read full story
- Vietnam’s pencak silat team won nine gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championship 2022, held on February 25-27 in Singapore./. Read full story
- Vietnam’s pencak silat team won nine gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championship 2022, held on February 25-27 in Singapore./. Read full story