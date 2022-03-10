Society Project launched to improve nutritional condition for poor children A nutrition project has been launched by Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee, aiming to provide nutritious meals for children and improve their stature, especially those with difficult circumstances in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.

Society People joining social insurance up 1.14 percent in two months The number of people participating in compulsory social insurance and unemployment insurance in the first two months of 2022 recorded year-on-year increases of 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Recommendations to help young entrepreneurs surmount difficulties Participants in a dialogue held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9 underlined the core values of today’s entrepreneurs and measures they should take to adapt to a changing environment so as to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery and development.

Society UNFPA supports Vietnam’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals The Government of Vietnam confirms that the interventions and support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the period of 2017 – 2021 substantially contributed to Vietnam’s efforts to fulfill the transformative promise of “Leaving No One behind” while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, heard a meeting in Hanoi on March 10.