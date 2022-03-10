☕ Afternoon briefing on March 10
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 10.
- The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to deal with a heavy workload during its 9th sitting that opened in Hanoi on March 10 morning.
The committee will opine on five draft laws and a draft resolution to be submitted to the coming third sitting of the parliament. It will also vote on one draft ordinance and one draft resolution while considering the Government’s proposal to add a bill amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on People’s Public Security to the 2022 law and ordinance making programme. Read full story
The 13th National Women’s Congress opens in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)-The 13th National Women’s Congress opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on March 10, with the participation of 959 official delegates representing women of all classes across the country.
Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Women’s Union to firmly grasp and concretise views, guidelines and policies of the Party, continue to consolidate its organisational structure and renovate the operation method to become a professional and effective organisation for women’s comprehensive development and the country’s strength and prosperity. Read full story
- A diplomat of Vietnam underlined the importance of ensuring equality and justice in climate change response, with climate finance commitments being fully implemented on the basis of common but differentiated responsibility.
Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, laid the emphasis while attending an Arria-formula meeting held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on March 9 to discuss climate finance for sustaining peace and security.Read full story
- The Government of Vietnam confirms that the interventions and support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the period of 2017 – 2021 substantially contributed to Vietnam’s efforts to fulfill the transformative promise of “Leaving No One behind” while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, heard a meeting in Hanoi on March 10.Read full story
Many of the passengers on the second repatriation flight are small children. (Photo: VNA)- A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.
The passengers include 18 children under 2 years old and 48 people aged over 60.Read full story
- A nutrition project has been launched by Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee, aiming to provide nutritious meals for children and improve their stature, especially those with difficult circumstances in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.
The project will be carried out over the next five years, starting this month.Read full story
- The number of people participating in compulsory social insurance and unemployment insurance in the first two months of 2022 recorded year-on-year increases of 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).Read full story
- The Vietnam Football Federation on March 10 announced 32 players of the Vietnam’s U23 team to prepare for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup./.Read full story
