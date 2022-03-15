Politics NA Standing Committee emphasises improving quality of complaint settlement The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee urged supervision teams to urgently carry out work to ensure the progress and achieve the highest results as it looked into a report on the implementation of legal regulations on the settlement of complaints and denunciations on March 14.

Politics President calls for experts’ opinions on rule-of-law socialist State project President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged experts and scientists to propose specific and feasible solutions to develop the project titled “Strategy to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045”.

Politics Vietnam appreciates international support in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 14 thanked foreign countries and organisations for their practical, timely support to Vietnam during the COVID-19 combat over the past more than two years.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 14.