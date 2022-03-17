Politics Spokesperson reaffirms top priority given to safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 reaffirmed that ensuring security and safety for the lives and assets of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine is the top priority of the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam.

Politics Malaysian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Politics Vietnam always protects and promotes fundamental rights of citizens: spokesperson Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.

Politics Statistical work significant to policy making: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the statistical work plays a significant role, especially in policy making, while addressing the National Statistical Conference on March 17.