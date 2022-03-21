☕ Afternoon briefing on March 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 21.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 21.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with visiting Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 21 (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob held talks in Hanoi on March 21, during which agreed to work to raise two-way trade to 18 billion USD or even higher by 2025, and step up the trading of goods of their strength such as agricultural and aquatic products, Halal products and electronic components. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob (L) witness the exchange of cooperation agreement between VNA and Bernama (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 21 witnessed the exchange of four cooperation documents, including a cooperative agreement between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama). Read full story
- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper have affirmed that they will work towards the elevation of the Vietnam-US ties to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 21. Read full story
- Vietnamese and Lao businesses discussed ways to speed up the implementation of large-scale Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos and seek new cooperation projects of strategic importance during a workshop in Vientiane on March 21. Read full story
- An online event is being held to support trade connections of firms of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of activities to mark the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Read full story
- A portal for foreign suppliers and an electronic tax mobile app - Etax-Mobile was launched by the General Department of Taxation. The portal, http://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn, makes it easier for foreign suppliers with business on digital platforms in Vietnam to register, declare and pay taxes. Read full story
- The number of passengers using the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated rail line has surged by 30 percent compared to the previous months, according to Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi. Read full story
- Students in various localities started to return to schools from March 21 after a period of online learning due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. Read full story
At the Vietnamese pavilion (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France on March 19-20 represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend, which was held in celebration of the International Francophonie Day 2022 (March 20) in France’s Seine et Marne, 60km from Paris. Read full story
A kapok tree is in blossom at the National Museum of Vietnamese History. (Photo: hanoitourist.vn)- The National Museum of Vietnamese History and Hanoitourist offer a special daily tour to admire kapok blossom inside the museum’s grounds. Read full story/.