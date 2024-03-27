Politics HCM City boost multifaceted cooperation with Venezuela A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a working visit to Venezuela to strengthen and tighten the traditional friendship between the two countries in many fields.

Politics Auditor General of Vietnam meets leaders of UN, other countries’ SAIs Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan has met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua at the UN headquarters in New York.

Politics Cuba-Vietnam ties – symbol of solidarity: Cuban NA President The close-knit relationship between Cuba and Vietnam, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and nurtured by the two countries’ generations of leaders and people, is a symbol of the era and of solidarity, said President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

Politics Thai Binh boosts investment, trade cooperation with Germany A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than, visited several localities and business organisations in Germany from March 25 to 27, in a bid to enhance trade cooperation with and attract direct investment from the European nation.