Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 29.
- Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Read full story
- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on March 29. Read full story
- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at “BB” with a positive outlook. Read full story
Foreign tourists enjoy cuisine at Ha Noi’s Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)- The number of international arrivals to Vietnam in March increased by 41.4 percent over the previous month and 2.2 times against the same period last year as Vietnam has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office (GSO). Read full story
High-speed ferry Trung Trac (Photo: VNA)- A high-speed ferry service connecting Da Nang city with Ly Son island off coast the central province of Quang Ngai was launched on March 29 by Phu Quoc Express JSC. Read full story
- Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh – home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage – is focusing on renewing existing products and creating new sea-based ones to attract more visitors following the full reopening of international tourism from March 15. Read full story
- The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 began on March 28 (local time), promising to treat attendees to a series of cultural, art, sport and trade-investment promotion events, mostly in London. Read full story
- Employees working in enterprises and those returning to the labour market will receive support in housing rent, according to a new Government policy. Read full story
- Vietnamese with an agriculture visa will certainly be welcome to farms and regional communities across Australia, said Chief Executive Tony Mahar of the Australian National Farmers' Federation (NFF). Read full story./.