Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 3.
- About 460 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine have been evacuated to neighbouring countries in the face of the complicated situation there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry said on March 2 evening that its citizen protection team and Vietnam’s representative agencies in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been working actively to help move Vietnamese people in Ukraine out of war zones. Read full story
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang (L) and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith exchange Memorandum of Understanding of the 12th Vietnam - Laos Security Cooperation Conference (Photo: VNA)- The 12th security cooperation conference between Vietnam and Laos took place in Vientiane on March 3, under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith. Read full story
- The Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC), in collaboration with the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC), recently held an online ASEAN-China international cyber security training course. This is a training course for staffs of member units of the national information security response network and organisations and enterprises in the field of information security in Vietnam, with more than 200 participants. Read full story
- Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung left the port of the Indian city of Visakhapatnam on March 2 to join the three-day sea phase of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022. The frigate belongs to the 3rd tactical group which includes seven ships from India, France, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Vietnam. Read full story
(Source: Sun Air)- Real estate and entertainment firm Sun Group has launched its Sun Air, the first luxury airline in Vietnam, providing private jet management and air charter services, and sightseeing flights using helicopters and seaplanes. Sun Air targets high-class customers requiring high standard services. It aims to become a global private jet airline using aircraft with highest speed in the world. Read full story
- Vietnam occupied over 10 percent of share in the world footwear market for the first time in 2020, accoding to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021. According to the report, which was released by the Portuguese Footwear, Components, Leather Goods Manufacturers' Association (APICCAPS), in 2020, the market share of Vietnam rose from 2 percent to 10.2 percent. Read full story
- More than 1.2 million hectares out of Vietnam’s total natural land area of over 33 million hectares have not been used yet, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE). Agricultural land covers nearly 28 million hectares and the area of non-agricultural land was approximately 4 million hectares, it said in an announment on land inventory results in 2020. Read full story
The gymnasium of Hanoi's Thanh Tri district is being upgraded to serve SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)- Hanoi is speeding up all-round preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) as the event is only two and a half months away. The Games is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and some nearby localities from May 12 to 23. The capital city will provide 15 venues for 18 sports./. Read full story