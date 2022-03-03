Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance security collaboration The 12th security cooperation conference between Vietnam and Laos took place in Vientiane on March 3, under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietnam, Russia agree to sustain growth in economy-trade cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on March 1 had a meeting with First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin and Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council to discuss the nations’ cooperation in the current situation.

Politics Foreign Minister addresses UN Human Rights Council session Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son delivered a statement at the High-level Segment of the 49th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 2.