Politics PM lauds Canadian ambassador’s contributions to growth of bilateral ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 10 held a reception for outgoing Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul, during which he lauded the diplomat's contributions to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Politics NA Standing Committee kicks off 9th sitting The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to deal with a heavy workload during its 9th sitting that opened in Hanoi on March 10 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator receives USABC leader, US businesses National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 9 received President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius and executives of some US firms operating in the consumer goods, industrial energy, IT, and financial service industries.