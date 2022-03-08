☕ Afternoon briefing on March 8
The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 8.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the fifth Vietnam-US Business Summit in Hanoi on March 8, during which he called on businesses of both nations to further strengthen their partnerships to contribute to the promotion of bilateral ties. Read full story
Read full story
- Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno has lauded Vietnam's national strategy on gender equality for the 2021-2030 period, which aims to create favourable conditions and opportunities for women to engage in and benefit from all aspects of life, contributing to promoting the country’s sustainable development. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao has paid a visit to Luxembourg during which he met with officials from a number of local ministries, organisations and corporations to seek stronger economic cooperation between the two countries. Read full story
- Thanks to policies to support post-COVID-19 recovery, and the gradual resumption of tourism activities, Vietnam is an investment attraction magnet. According to The Business Times of Singapore, "decisive containment measures and well-targeted government support" as defined by the International Monetary Fund in its report during the early years of the pandemic helped limit economic depression from the health crisis. Read full story
- Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country this May. Read full story
- Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno has lauded Vietnam's national strategy on gender equality for the 2021-2030 period, which aims to create favourable conditions and opportunities for women to engage in and benefit from all aspects of life, contributing to promoting the country’s sustainable development. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao has paid a visit to Luxembourg during which he met with officials from a number of local ministries, organisations and corporations to seek stronger economic cooperation between the two countries. Read full story
- Thanks to policies to support post-COVID-19 recovery, and the gradual resumption of tourism activities, Vietnam is an investment attraction magnet. According to The Business Times of Singapore, "decisive containment measures and well-targeted government support" as defined by the International Monetary Fund in its report during the early years of the pandemic helped limit economic depression from the health crisis. Read full story
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Ukraine (Photo: VNA)- A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 287 Vietnamese people leaving Ukraine arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at noon on March 8. Departing from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest, it is the first repatriation flight arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam to bring home Vietnamese living in war-ravaged areas in Ukraine. The passengers included 71 children aged under 12. Read full story
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts and flowers to the players (Photo: VNA)- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9. Read full story
- Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country this May. Read full story