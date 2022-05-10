Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 11th session The 11th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam promises to share development experience Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in 2017 – 2021 has affirmed that he is willing to continue giving consultation, sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in the future, especially in implementing the country's development goals.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.