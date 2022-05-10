☕ Afternoon briefing on May 10
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 10.
- Vietnam has highlighted the significance of maintaining peace for the promotion of global development at the high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative (GDI), which was held in New York on May 9 with the theme "Deepening Cooperation under Global Development Initiative for Accelerated Implementation of the 2030 Agenda".
- Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has been named the new Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), replacing Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang.
A fishery processing factory in Vietnam. The US is a highly potential market for Vietnamese goods. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working visit to the US and the United Nations from May 11 to 17 will be an occasion for the two countries to discuss ways for obtaining harmonious and sustainable trade relations.
Bui Huy Son, Minister Counsellor and head of Vietnam's Trade Office in the US, said bilateral trade surpassed 100 billion USD for the first time in 2021, which was a highly important achievement amid the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupted global supply chains.
- Domestic airlines operated 30,000 inbound and outbound flights in April, down 2.4 percent year on year, including 12,000 transit flights, a rise of 25 percent over the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
In the month, Vietnam's airports handled 6.6 million passengers, down 14.3 percent compared to the same time last year, including 232,000 foreigners, a surge of 502 percent compared to April 2021 when COVID-19 was developing complicatedly in Vietnam and the world.
The flowers on sale in AEON Mall Makuhari in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Photo: VNA)- Many kinds of flowers of Vietnam have gained a foothold in the Japanese market, and are quite popular among local consumers. Japan now remains one of the important flower export market of Vietnam.
- The French Embassy in Vietnam on May 9 held a press conference launching a project named "Share and protect Vietnam's heritage". The project receives a funding of 18 billion VND (784,300 USD) for activities during 2022-2024 from the French Government and partners such as museums, localities and universities.
- A ceremony to hand over more than 7.2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for paediatric use presented by Australia was held in Hanoi on May 10.
The Australian government committed more than 14 million vaccine doses, along with medical supplies for the vaccine rollout in Vietnam.
- Two Vietnamese kickboxers were declared winners of SEA Games 31’s quarter-finals, which took place on May 9 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Huynh Van Tuan defeated Khamsathone Khamphouvanh in the 51kg Full Contact men 3-0, while his teammate Nguyen Quang Huy also bagged a 3-0 victory over Chhut Vannthong of Cambodia in the 60kg Low Kick men.
A chess match (Photo: VNA)- Nine Vietnamese chess players are setting their sights on five gold medals at the ongoing SEA Games 31, as their competition officially kicked off in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on May 10.
The Games' 10 chess events last through May 21 with the participation of 55 athletes from seven nations – the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, and host Vietnam./.