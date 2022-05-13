Politics President hosts Lao People’s Supreme Court leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Central Committee and President of the Lao People’s Supreme Court Viengthong Siphandone in Hanoi on May 13.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia agree to advance defence ties Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and his visiting Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto agreed to intensify bilateral defence relations in the time ahead in their talks in Hanoi on March 13.

Politics Party official highlights Vietnam’s net zero emission goal for 2050 Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh stressed Vietnam’s commitment made at COP26 to achieving net zero emission by 2050 while receiving UK and EU diplomats in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit reflects Vietnam’s special political trust with Laos: Lao newspaper PathetLao Daily, a publication of the Lao News Agency, ran an article on May 13 about the upcoming visit by Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, saying the trip reflects the Vietnamese Party and State’s respect for the ties and special political trust with Laos.