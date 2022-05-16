☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 16.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 16.
- Officials and staff of Vietnamese representative agencies must keep abreast of global issues such as pandemic response, resource exhaustion, population aging and climate change in order to fulfill their tasks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 15 (US time). Read full story
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his host counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihan on May 16 held talks. (Photo: VNA)- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his host counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihan on May 16 held talks following an official welcome ceremony for the former. Hue is now in Laos on an official visit. Read full story
- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has participated in "The Sustainable Flight Challenge" (TSFC) programme, launched by SkyTeam Airline Alliance, with the first flight from Hanoi to the Republic of Korea’s Seoul. The programme aims to encourage ideas for aviation sustainable development, further reduce aviation’s impact on the environment and spur breakthrough ideas that can be shared across the industry. Read full story
- The Embassy of Vietnam held a seminar with Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 15 to discuss cooperation in science and technology. Read full story
- Vietnamese citizens applying for passports without electronic chips will be able to submit their forms online and receive by post. Under a pilot scheme from May 15, they can access http://dichvucong.gov.vn or http://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn to make online declaration, pay the fee and receive their passports by post or collect them at the immigration offices, according to the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security. Read full story./.