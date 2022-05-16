Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM has meetings with friends of Vietnam in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 (US time) had meetings with American friends who have stood by Vietnam and its people as part of his working visit to the US.

Politics Infographic Vietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022 Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.

Politics Remarks by PM Pham Minh Chinh at CSIS in Washington D.C Prime Ministe Pham Minh Chinh has delivered a speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C during his ongoing working trip to US.