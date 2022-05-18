Politics Prime Minister meets Vietnamese in San Francisco Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has lauded overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in general and those in the US in particular for their contributions to the homeland as well as the Vietnam-US ties.

Politics Lao media highlight Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Major newspapers of Laos such as Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, Vientiane M,ay and Vientiane Times have frontpaged news and photos on Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s activities during his Laos trip, as well as articles spotlighting the visit’s significance to the Vietnam-Laos ties.

Politics Vietnam targets sustainable urban development The implementation of the Politburo’s resolution on planning, building, managing and developing Vietnamese urban areas sustainably by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 was tabled for discussion at a conference in Hanoi on May 18.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.