☕ Afternoon briefing on May 23
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 23.
-The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) convened the third session in Hanoi on May 23.
The opening session is broadcast live on Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV), and the NA's TV channel. Read full story
- In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s third session, NA agencies and deputies had made careful preparations on discussion contents, aiming for the highest outcomes with shortest sitting time, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while opening the session on May 23.
The top legislator said that over the past nearly one year, NA deputies have adhered to their action plans and kept their promises to voters and people, while listening to their ideas and requests and working to enhance their capacity and operational efficiency across all fields. Read full story
-Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 22 held several bilateral meetings with leaders of international organisations and businesses during his trip to Geneva to attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.
At his meeting with British Cabinet Minister and President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma, Khai said that Vietnam has been implementing many overall and comprehensive measures in the field of energy transition and growth model transformation towards a green and circular direction to realise commitments made at COP26. Read full story
-Vietnam supports a rules-based multilateral trading system and the World Trade Organization's (WTO) role in the global trade system, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh stated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)'s 28th Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting.
In his speech at the event, which took place in both face-to-face and virtual forms in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 21-22, the deputy minister affirmed that Vietnam is ready to coordinate with WTO members to promote and approve key contents at the WTO’s 12 ministerial conference slated for June this year. Read full story
-A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.
The remains were founded by the repatriation team of central Nghe An province’s Military Command during the 2021 – 2022 dry season. They will be re-buried at Nghi Loc martyrs’ cemetery on May 25. Read full story
-The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from May 23 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, from 3pm, the price of RON95 bio-fuel RON95 was raised by 670 VND per litre to 30,650 VND (1.32 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON92 rose by 680 VND per litre to 29,630 VND (1.28 USD) per litre. Read full story
-The 8th summer camp of Vietnamese youth in Europe “Vietheart Summer Camp 2022” will take place in Prague on August 18-21, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam youth and student associations in the country on May 22.
The camp will be hosted by the standing board of the Union of Vietnamese Youth and Student in Europe and the Vietnam Youth and Student Association after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
-Vietnam have wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds, including the much-anticipated one in the men’s football claimed on May 22 night.
The hosts broke the record of 194 golds set by Indonesia at the 1997 SEA Games in Jakarta. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69. Read full story/.