Politics Deputy PM addresses 78th session of ESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressed the opening of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok on May 23, which he is attending at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

Politics Efforts made to ensure highest efficiency of NA’s third session: Top legislator In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s third session, NA agencies and deputies had made careful preparations on discussion contents, aiming for the highest outcomes with shortest sitting time, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while opening the session on May 23.

Politics Deputy PM busy on threshold of WEF meeting Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 22 held several bilateral meetings with leaders of international organisations and businesses during his trip to Geneva to attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Politics National Assembly’s third session opens The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) convened the third session in Hanoi on May 23.