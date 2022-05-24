☕ Afternoon briefing on May 24
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 24.
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 23 led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.
He proposed the establishment of a food innovation hub for Southeast Asia in Vietnam when addressing the “Averting a Global Food Crisis” session, a panel discussion with World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley, UAE Climate and Environment Minister Mariam Mohammed Saeed Al Mheiri, Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango, and CEO of the Swiss agriculture company Syngenta, J Erik Fyrwald. Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy on May 24 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV)’s campus in Hanoi.
The new centre is an outcome of the partnership between the embassy’s Public Affairs Section and the DAV which highlights not only the importance of the nations’ relationship but also the close cooperation between the embassy and the university. Read full story
- Education is one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s priorities and the Education World Forum (EWF) is a great opportunity for the ASEAN countries to learn about cooperation between the UK and other countries in the region, not only in the field of education but also economy, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long said on May 23 while attending the EWF 2022 in the UK. Read full story
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)- The recovery of the industrial real estate sector will be fueled by new investment waves, according to the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS).
The global economy has been severely hurt by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, worsened by China’s “Zero COVID” policy, triggering supply chain disruptions and surging costs and transportation time. As a result, demand for storages, warehouses and factories is rising in large consumer markets like Vietnam. Read full story
- About 86.1 percent of the Ho Chi Minh Road project has been completed, and the Government is working on the remaining sections so as to finish the entire project by 2025, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said on May 24.
Reporting on the project implementation to the National Assembly (NA), he said under a resolution of the NA, this project, stretching 2,744km in total from Pac Bo in northern Cao Bang province to Dat Mui in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, should have had at least two lanes and been completed by 2020. Read full story
At the closing ceremony of SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam has left a strong impression on the regional media by its hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which wrapped up with a ceremony imbued with Vietnam’s cultural identity in Hanoi on May 23 evening.
According to Ramon Fernandez, head of the Philippine sports delegation to SEA Games 31, Vietnam has helped raise the level of SEA Games by including Olympic sports in the regional event. Read full story
- Head coach Gong Oh-kyun has announced a list of 25 football players to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup final, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.
More than half of the list are key players of the squad winning the goal medal at the freshly ended SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam. They include goalkeeper Van Toan, defenders Viet Anh and Thanh Binh, midfielders Ly Cong Hoang Anh and Le Van Do, and strikers Nguyen Van Tung and Nham Manh Dung./.