Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 25.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a group discussion on May 25 during the third session of the 15th National Assembly that the implementation of economic stimulus packages and public investment should be promoted to provide timely support for businesses and people.

At a group discussion of the third session of the 15th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

In his group's discussion, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the annual growth target of 6.5-7 percent until 2025 as specified in the 13th National Party Congress' resolution and 8-8.5 percent set by the legislature this year remains a big challenge. Read full story



- The Government has asked for an extension to a pilot programme designed to handle bad debt from domestic financial institutions during a meeting of the National Assembly on May 24.



The programme, issued under Government Decree 42 in 2017, was set to be extended until the end of 2023. Read full story



- With its advantages and thorough preparation in terms of infrastructure, transport and human resources, after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, the key southern economic region remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.



Localities in the region have also organised investment promotion workshops to popularise Vietnam’s investment environment and its advantages and potential. Read full story



- The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 25 co-organised a workshop to announce a report on Vietnam’s financial market in 2021 and its 2022 outlook.



BIDV Senior Executive Vice President Tran Phuong said it is a result of research by a team of ADB and BIDV experts. Read full story



- A smart factory development project was kicked off on May 24 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.



At the event. (Photo: VNA)

The project, which is jointly developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, aims to train 100 Vietnamese experts and provide consultation to help 50 businesses set up smart factories in 2022 and 2023. Read full story



- The trans-Vietnam 2,744-km-long Ho Chi Minh Highway Project was planned to open in 2020 but so far only around 86 percent of the work has been completed, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The told National Assembly deputies on May 24.



In particular, the Government has yet to arrange investment for about 171km of the highway, he said. Read full story



- Molnupiravir Stella 200mg, a drug produced and registered by Stellapharm J.V.Co. Ltd., has been authorised by the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) for the domestic treatment of COVID-19.



There are now four Molnupiravir-based drugs produced in Vietnam approved for domestic use. (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

This is the fourth Molnupiravir-based drug produced in Vietnam to be authorised for use in the country./. Read full story