Politics NA delegation attends Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg A National Assembly (NA) delegation led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh attended the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg in Russia, at the invitation of the First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin.

Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia sign inspection cooperation MoU The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation (amended), as part of their talks in Hanoi on May 26.

Politics Specific mechanisms, policies for HCM City’s development under NA’s consideration A proposal and a verification report on the National Assembly’s draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City were scrutinised during the ongoing fifth meeting of the 15th legislature on May 26 morning.