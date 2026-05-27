Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.

After the incense-offering ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam visited the simple thatched house preserving memories of the late leader’s revolutionary activities in Thailand during 1928–1929. He wrote in the memorial guestbook and presented books and documents about President Ho Chi Minh to the management board of the site. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to effectively harness new potential and adopt stronger reforms in governance and growth planning to achieve rapid and sustainable development.

Chairing a working session on May 27 with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board as part of his southern working trip, the PM requested the locality to strongly renew its mindset and governance methods, stressing that the locality must proactively propose policies and special mechanisms suited to local conditions and integrate them into its action programmes based on assigned key tasks. Read full story

- Vietnam officially launched the 2026 Action Month for Children on May 27, highlighting efforts to create a safer, healthier and more child-friendly environment that supports children’s physical, mental, intellectual and digital development.

Held under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” the nationwide campaign will feature a broad range of activities aimed at strengthening child protection awareness, promoting online safety, supporting disadvantaged children, and preventing accidents, injuries and drowning. Read full story

- The Asia Modern Agricultural Inputs (AMAI Vietnam) 2026, an international exhibition on advanced agricultural supplies, opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 27.

The event, jointly organised by the Minh Vi Exhibitions and Advertisement Services Co. Ltd. and industry associations, aims to help Vietnamese enterprises directly connect with international partners and establish more efficient supply chains. Read full story

- The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, with a series of cultural and artistic activities expected to showcase the richness of Vietnamese culture in Cambodia and contribute to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The opening ceremony, held at Chaktomuk Theatre, featured vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity. Read full story

- Reaffirming its role as the national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has launched a comprehensive and multilingual communication strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering a wide range of content formats, including text, photographs, video, infographics and podcasts, to serve domestic and international media outlets as well as audiences worldwide.

Scheduled from June 11 to July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the largest sporting event on the planet, attracting billions of viewers globally. This edition marks several historic firsts: it will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, and will feature an expanded format with 48 participating teams, reflecting a major milestone both in sporting competition and commercial value. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical shifts worldwide, this year’s tournament has generated heightened international attention. Read full story./.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) at the working session with the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for stronger governance reforms to unlock Dong Thap’s growth potential

Chairing a working session on May 27 with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board as part of his southern working trip, the PM requested the locality to strongly renew its mindset and governance methods, stressing that the locality must proactively propose policies and special mechanisms suited to local conditions and integrate them into its action programmes based on assigned key tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader leaves Hanoi for official visit to Thailand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre) and US lawmakers at the reception in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister lauds US Congress's role in bilateral relations

The minister called for the continued maintenance of regular and constructive dialogue channels to properly address differences, with respect for each other’s political regimes, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger reforms in legislative work

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for stronger reforms in legislative work, while chairing a conference in Hanoi on May 26 to adopt a draft report on the second round of the Politburo and Secretariat’s inspections and supervision over the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee’s Standing Board.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Vietnamese officials participate in the phone talks on May 26. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam consistently treasures ties with traditional African friends: minister

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung stressed that amid growing global and regional uncertainties, Vietnam and traditional partners such as Algeria and Namibia should increase exchanges, share viewpoints on international issues of common interests, and enhance coordination in such issues as ocean governance, sustainable development and marine ecosystem conservation, while continuing mutual support at multilateral forums.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh (fourth from right), Vietnamese officials and the delegation of US Congress members at the meeting in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, US foster deeper, more substantive legislative ties

Regular, frank and constructive legislative dialogue, US lawmakers said, is essential to building mutual understanding and trust, settling differences appropriately, and making practical contributions to the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers concluding remarks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province on May 26. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Vinh Long to renovate development mindset for double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to move from an administrative and service-oriented mindset to a development-creating approach, while renewing leadership and governance methods in a more proactive, creative manner, with officials who dare to think, dare to act and dare to take responsibility.

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang and a delegation of US Congress members in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, US step up parliamentary, defence cooperation

Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phan Van Giang expressed his hope that US lawmakers will continue serving as practical bridges of friendship contributing to bilateral cooperation in such fields as the economy, trade, education – training, defence technology and industry, pilot training, and English-language training for Vietnamese military personnel.

Participants in the international press briefing on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to open on June 9 with expanded agenda: ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong told reporters that the forum, first proposed by the Vietnamese Prime Minister at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in September 2023, has been successfully organised in 2024 and 2025, gradually establishing itself as an open dialogue platform that effectively complements ASEAN’s formal processes.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) and European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva at their meeting on May 26, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU eye stronger cooperation in science-technology, innovation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung highly valued the preparations by the EU and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology to sign a Letter of Intent on strengthening cooperation in science-technology and innovation, describing it as an important step to materialise bilateral cooperation commitments while laying a foundation for stronger links between Vietnam’s research community, businesses and innovation ecosystem and the EU’s large-scale cooperation programmes.

Two officials in Quang Ninh expelled from Party for violations

Two officials in Quang Ninh expelled from Party for violations

The officials are Nguyen Duc Thanh, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; and Diep Van Chien, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and head of the provincial Party Committee’s internal affairs board.