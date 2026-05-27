☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.



After the incense-offering ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam visited the simple thatched house preserving memories of the late leader’s revolutionary activities in Thailand during 1928–1929. He wrote in the memorial guestbook and presented books and documents about President Ho Chi Minh to the management board of the site. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to effectively harness new potential and adopt stronger reforms in governance and growth planning to achieve rapid and sustainable development.



Chairing a working session on May 27 with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board as part of his southern working trip, the PM requested the locality to strongly renew its mindset and governance methods, stressing that the locality must proactively propose policies and special mechanisms suited to local conditions and integrate them into its action programmes based on assigned key tasks. Read full story



- Vietnam officially launched the 2026 Action Month for Children on May 27, highlighting efforts to create a safer, healthier and more child-friendly environment that supports children’s physical, mental, intellectual and digital development.



Held under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” the nationwide campaign will feature a broad range of activities aimed at strengthening child protection awareness, promoting online safety, supporting disadvantaged children, and preventing accidents, injuries and drowning. Read full story



- The Asia Modern Agricultural Inputs (AMAI Vietnam) 2026, an international exhibition on advanced agricultural supplies, opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 27.



The event, jointly organised by the Minh Vi Exhibitions and Advertisement Services Co. Ltd. and industry associations, aims to help Vietnamese enterprises directly connect with international partners and establish more efficient supply chains. Read full story



- The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, with a series of cultural and artistic activities expected to showcase the richness of Vietnamese culture in Cambodia and contribute to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.



The opening ceremony, held at Chaktomuk Theatre, featured vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity. Read full story



- Reaffirming its role as the national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has launched a comprehensive and multilingual communication strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering a wide range of content formats, including text, photographs, video, infographics and podcasts, to serve domestic and international media outlets as well as audiences worldwide.



Scheduled from June 11 to July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the largest sporting event on the planet, attracting billions of viewers globally. This edition marks several historic firsts: it will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, and will feature an expanded format with 48 participating teams, reflecting a major milestone both in sporting competition and commercial value. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical shifts worldwide, this year’s tournament has generated heightened international attention. Read full story./.

VNA