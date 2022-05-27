☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 27.
– Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 27 discussed a report on the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level in their ongoing third session.
According to Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, the bill comprises seven chapters and 74 articles, adding many new contents to existing regulations in the field, including those on the implementation of democracy in agencies. Read full story
– Upholding Vietnam’s peace-loving tradition and implementing the Party and State’s policy, over the past years, the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has sent officers and soldiers to participate in the United Nations (UN)’ peacekeeping missions, which has been supported by local people and appreciated by the UN and the international community. The spirit of dedication and responsibility of Vietnamese soldiers has helped spread the image of the country and people of Vietnam who love peace for a prosperous and progressive human community.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assessed the engagement in UN peacekeeping activities over the past 8 years as a bright spot in the multilateral diplomacy of the country’s Party, State and army. Read full story
– The Vietnam Consulate General in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang and the local Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association have kicked off a host of events to mark the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Dang Hung stressed exchanges of culture, sport, and cuisine are an occasion for tightening the close bond among Vietnamese expatriates, authorities and Lao people in Luang Prabang. Read full story
– Taking advantage of free trade agreements and flexibly adapting to world unstable development, Vietnam’s spearhead economies such as fisheries, garment and textiles and wood production are accelerating exports to increase turnover. According to statistics of the Vietnam Customs, as of May 15, export turnover reached 135 billion USD, up 15.5 percent year-on-year. Read full story
– The 12th European – Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from June 3 – 12, featuring works from 11 countries. The annual event will be co-organised by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the European Union Institutes for Culture (EUNIC). Read full story
– Russian experts have highly valued the role and strategic position of ASEAN in the region and in the world, particularly given recent global fluctuations. They made the comment at an international seminar on achievements, difficulties and challenges facing the bloc’s integration held Moscow on May 25 and 26.
The event, co-organised by two academies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, gathered representatives of ASEAN embassies and 40 Russian and international experts. Read full story
– Vietnam will have a total of 184 fishing ports, capable of handling approximately 3 million tonnes of fish annually, and 160 typhoon shelters for boats by 2050 under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
By 2030, there will also be 160 storm shelters, comprising 30 regional and 130 provincial ones, capable of accommodating some 90,600 fishing vessels. Read full story
– The Vietnamese national futsal team has been drawn to Group D which also comprises Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Saudi Arabia at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 finals. Apart from the strong rival of Japan, the group is considered not a difficult one for Vietnam, as the RoK and Saudi Arabia have lower rankings than Vietnam. Read full story/.