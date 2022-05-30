Politics Son La asked to develop service industries to form harmonious economic structure Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 asked the northern mountainous province of Son La to focus on developing service industries to form a harmonious economic structure, and work to turn tourism into a spearhead industry.

Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.

Politics State leader receives representatives of RoK people in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Republic of Korean (RoK) People’s Association in Vietnam led by its Chairwoman Chang Eun-sook in Hanoi on May 27.