Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 30.
-Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh on May 30 delivered a report to the NA’s third session, detailing NA supervision over the implementation of policies and laws related to planning activities since the Planning Law took effect.
Thanh said that since the NA supervision group was form on July 27, 2021, it has worked with 11 ministries and 14 provinces and centrally-run cities in both in-person and online forms. Read full story
-Socio-economic recovery and development have been seen in Ho Chi Minh City – the biggest economic hub in southern Vietnam, with strong growth in production and business activities.
In May, the city’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 6.5 percent over the previous month and 9 percent year on year. As a result, the city’s IIP in the first five months of this year expanded 2.6 percent year on year. Read full story
-Enterprises in HCM City exported 20.7 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
If crude oil is excluded, export value reached 19.8 billion USD, up 7.3 percent. Read full story
-Foreign arrivals to Vietnam jumped 70.6 percent month-on-month in May, following the removal of travel restrictions and over two weeks of SEA Games 31 competitions, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The May figure was 12.8 times higher than that of the same month last year, the GSO said.
The number of international visitors rose 4.5-fold year-on-year in the first five months of 2022 but was still 95 percent lower than the pre-pandemic corresponding period of 2019. Read full story
-The Vietnam Red Cross Society has launched an US-funded project, titled Consultancy Service for Comprehensive Model for Community Resilience in Vietnam (CMCR), in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.
With over 5.4 billion VND (232,959 USD) earmarked for its implementation in the province, the project is expected to support more than 18,000 people in Huong Vinh commune’s Phu Thuong ward and Huong Thuy township’s Thuy Chau and Thuy Phuong ward. Read full story
-An annual award aimed at encouraging rental house owners to use rooftop solar power has been launched by Ho Chi Minh City.
The “Rental houses using green energy” award will grant 280 prizes each worth 10 million VND (430 USD) every year.
This is part of efforts being made to promote economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy by resident households. Read full story/.