Politics Vietnam welcomes international renewable energy projects: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha welcomed Dutch firms and partners to join in the pilot scheme for rooftop solar installation in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on May 31 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.

Politics Vietnam, El Salvador step up people-to-people exchanges The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) expects to coordinate with the Embassy of El Salvador in Vietnam in implementing exchange activities to cultivate friendship and effective cooperation between the people of the two nations, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on May 31.

Politics Ha Giang Party Committee has new Acting Secretary The Politburo has assigned Nguyen Manh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province to hold the position of Acting Secretary of the provincial Party Committee during the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Voters hails Government’s efforts in economic management Following the discussions on the results of the socio-economic development plan in 2022 and the first months of 2023 during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth plenary sessions, voters have highly valued the efforts that the Government and the Prime Minister have made in managing the national economy and speeding up economic recovery and development.