☕ Afternoon briefing on May 31
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Fiji highly values the role, position, and prestige of Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, and is willing to cooperate and support Vietnam's initiatives in international and regional forums, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere told the Vietnamese Ambassador to Fiji who came to present his credential letter. Read full story
- The 4th meeting of the Vietnam – Mozambique Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Culture and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, took place in Maputo capital city of Mozambique on May 30, under the co-chair of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri and Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Manuel José Gonçalves.
Organised after nearly 10 years of interruption due to various reasons, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting holds great significance in the context of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which has spanned 48 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 31 signed Directive No. 18/CT-TTg on promoting data connection and sharing for e-commerce development, preventing tax loss, and ensuring monetary security.
The directive highlighted that Vietnam's digital economy has witnessed a strong development with the important contribution of e-commerce in recent years. The Government has issued many policies, regulations and drastic measures to improve the efficiency of state management over e-commerce activities, business on digital platforms and tax management. Read full story
- The current trends in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the US guarantee big growth in two-way trade and investment in next 10 years and warrant upgrading the partnership to a strategic level, Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US - ASEAN Business Council (USABC) said in an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ comprehensive partnership (July 2013 - 2023). Read full story
- Vietnam’s services sector remains a bright spot, partially offsetting some external weakness, according to a report released by HSBC Vietnam on May 31.
The report, themed “Vietnam May data: Still a long way to go,” said while Vietnam’s May trade data points to no further deterioration, there is still a long way to see a meaningful rebound in its trade cycle. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), has announced that to meet travel demand in the summer travel season, it will offer more than 7.3 million seats on domestic and international routes from June 1 to August 8. In the peak period of these months, there will be nearly 500 flights operated by the group per day, 30% greater than usual level. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s economic growth is expected to climb to 5.87% in the second quarter of 2023. It was only 0.7% in the first quarter. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a conference on May 31 to discuss the application of the ASEAN Tourism Standards and launch the ASEAN Tourism Awards among businesses in the sector.
Deputy Director of the department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said the application of the ASEAN Tourism Standards will help guarantee higher product and service quality as well as safety so that travellers can have better experience. It will create a quality tourism environment and promote HCM City as a trustworthy tourist destination. Read full story
- The Republic of Korea's conglomerate DB Group announced on May 30 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on business cooperation with Vietnam's T&T Group.
The two have agreed to share their infrastructure and know-how in Vietnam, and to enhance mutual synergy through various collaborations. Read full story
- Amid the increasing use of tobacco, especially e-cigarettes, Vietnam has rolled out measures to minimise tobacco harms.
The Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms has been implemented for 10 years with a number of achievements. However, Vietnam is still one of the 15 countries with the largest number of adult male smokers in the world, while the target set out in the Strategy on Prevention of Tobacco Harms to 2020 was not reached. Read full story
- An exhibition of Japanese dolls celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on May 30.
Deputy Director of the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum Nguyen Thi Trinh said the exhibition displays 69 traditional and modern dolls made in Japan, including five that get inspiration from the Vietnamese culture. Read full story
- The British travel guide Lonely Planet has named The Reunification Express, or Vietnam’s north-south railway, one of the most incredible rail trips in the world.
The railway stretches for more than 1,726 kilometres between the country’s two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City over the course of two days. Read full story
- A ceremony was held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 31 to send off Vietnamese athletes with disabilities competing in the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which is scheduled to take place in Pnom Penh, Cambodia from June 3-9.
Led by Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy General Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Vietnam Sports Administration, the delegation consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes. Read full story./.