Politics Vietnam, Monaco to further tap cooperation potential Vietnamese Ambassador to France and Monaco Dinh Toan Thang presented his credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II, pledging to contribute to enhancing bilateral friendship and conveying regards from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the host.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam - important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia: Chilean FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang on May 2 paid a courtesy call to newly-appointed Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola Noguera who affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia.

Politics Japanese media spotlight PM Kishida’s Vietnam visit Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam on April 30 - May 1 has grabbed the headlines of the media in Japan.