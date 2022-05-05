Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 5.

- There are promising signs for Vietnam and its economic recovery this year, Caitlin Wiesen, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative in Vietnam has said.



In an interview granted to Vietnam Investment Review, the official also spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to put the security and safety of the people as a priority during the pandemic, especially the government’s leadership in the rapid and equitable deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination campaign has enabled the government to open up further for business and tourism, she said. Read full story

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Germany’s newspaper Finanzmarktwelt has run an article on Vietnam’s full reopening post the COVID-19 pandemic, with rosy signs seen in all sectors.



According to the article, Vietnam faced a range of difficulties in the fight against the pandemic last year due to the spread of the Delta variant. However, the Southeast Asian nation has fully opened and shifted to living safely with the pandemic despite Omicron waves this year. Read full story



- Vietnam is currently a potential and attractive market to Monaco entrepreneurs, especially the more than 60 companies and investors of Monaco participating in an economic conference hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Monaco in collaboration with the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) on May 4.



Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang briefed participants on Vietnam’s potential, saying that the Southeast Asian country is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic economies in the region, with a coastline stretching more than 3,200 km, many seaports and major international trade routes passing through. Read full story



- A project debuted on May 5 to support Vietnamese agencies in producing and utilising quality population data for the formulation and implementation of socio-economic development policies, strategies, and programmes.



Project VNM10P04, which is also meant to help with the monitoring of the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country, was launched by the General Statistics Office (GSO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Read full story

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked the People's Committees of provinces and central-run cities to direct relevant agencies to suspend the application of domestic health declaration (domestic travel, and at public places and restaurants) from 0:00 am on April 30.



According to the ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has been brought under control nationwide with the number of infections and deaths significantly falling. Read full story

A panel of SEA Games 31 placed at the Hoan Kiem lake area in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

- Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will open in a week, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.



The city is ready for the region’s largest sports event, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong told reporters./. Read full story