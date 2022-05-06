☕ Afternoon briefing on May 6
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 6.
-The first group of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on May 5, according to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.
The officers and soldiers left for the UN peacekeeping mission on May 3. They have been assigned to take over barracks in the mission and equipment transported from Vietnam via the sea route, and make preparations to welcome the official unit of 156 people, to be deployed in mid-May. Read full story
-Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s recent visit to Vietnam has brought the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new period which is more pragmatic and effective, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has noted.
The diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the official visit is significance as it marked a milestone in the relationship and affirmed the resolve of the two countries’ leaders to open up a new page of the “Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” between Vietnam and Japan. Read full story
- The Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network (MRBN), the first of its kind in the country, made its debut during a ceremony held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s chapter in Can Tho and The Asian Foundation (TAF) on May 6.
The MRBN will work to strengthen partnership for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, climate change adaption and reduction of climate change impacts. Read full story
-Vietnam has reaped many achievements in improving reproductive and sexual health, reducing maternal mortality ratio, as well as in family planning, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara has said.
Speaking with the press on the sidelines of the launch of a new project for Vietnam in Hanoi on May 5, Naomi suggested the country focus on special, underprivileged groups like ethnic minorities as the maternal mortality ratio among them is two to three times higher than the national average. Read full story
- The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) has requested that Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided through the COVAX Facility should be used first to vaccinate children aged from six to below 12 years to speed up the inoculation for this age group.
The NIHE sent a document to institutes of hygiene and epidemiology, Pasteur Institutes, health departments and centres for disease control and prevention of cities and provinces, requesting reviewing the list of children in the group to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated. Read full story
-The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Jeolla province on May 6 said it has recruited 52 Vietnamese seasonal workers to work on local farms, as they are facing a severe labour shortage.
According to the province’s Jinan district authorities, in the first phase, the district received 27 workers and arranged jobs at 17 farms cultivating watermelon, red pepper, and sesame leaves. Read full story
- The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) has voiced its objection against China’s unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea, saying the annual long ban increases the risk of confrontation between Vietnamese fishing boats and Chinese coast guard.
It is also hindering normal activities of Vietnamese vessels and fishermen in Vietnam’s sovereignty waters, VINAFIS said in an official protest recently sent to the Government’s Office, relevant ministries and agencies. Read full story
-The flag-hoisting ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place at My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11.
Each sport delegation to the event will have 31 members, and representatives of their embassy in Vietnam. Read full story
-A new stamp collection has been released to welcome the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23.
The collection, issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, includes four 32mm by 43mm stamp designs and a 80mm by 100mm miniature sheet illustrating Vietnam’s strong sports of track and field, shooting, swimming, gymnastics and football. Read full story/.
