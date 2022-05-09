Politics Thai Binh recommended to expand development space towards the sea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recommended Thai Binh expand its development space towards the sea while speaking at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on May 8.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee focuses on reviewing the project on Party building Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has asked participants at the ongoing fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee to focus on reviewing the project on building Party organisations and developing membership, thus making a new progress in strengthening the quality, strength and combativeness of the Party.

Politics Front Central Committee discusses key draft report The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.