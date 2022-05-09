☕ Afternoon briefing on May 9
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 9.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has handed the second-class Independence Order to poet Huu Thinh at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House. The May 8 event was jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations and the Vietnam Writers’ Association. Read full story
– A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) attended the 18th congress of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) that took place in Rome from May 6 to 8.
Opening the event that was participated by 435 delegates from 106 countries, WFTU General Secretary Georges Mavrikos highlighted the federation’s strong development in both quantity and quality over the past years, noting that since 2005, the WFTU membership has surged by 175 percent to over 105 million in 133 countries, making it the world’s largest organisation of trade unions. Read full story
– A story-telling competition on Vietnam-Laos friendship was launched in Hanoi on May 9, as part of a special communications campaign for the 60th founding anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).
Co-organised by the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations, the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and Vietnam Times magazine, the contest receives entries in the forms of writing or video clips until August 31. Read full story
– Matches of men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 are drawing large crowds of spectators, even in the absence of the home team Vietnam in some games. ASEAN Football page recently published photos of Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh province on May 7 when it hosted two games of Group B - while Vietnam are in Group A.
“What an atmosphere! 30,000 fans in Thien Truong Stadium tonight!” it wrote. Read full story
- #Seagamesnoplastic and #Greensport are the hashtags of a campaign launched during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to raise public awareness of environmental protection, according to the Organising Board.
The drive is jointly held by the communications centre at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Vietnam Sports Administration. Read full story
– Vietnamese athlete Hanh Nguyen came first in the female category at the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, which took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 8.
Attracting more than 2,500 athletes, this international triathlon covered 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21.1 km running. Read full story./.