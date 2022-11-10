Politics President hosts Lao Party official President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 received Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs hold talks in Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Phnom Penh on November 10.

Politics PM pledges further support to Cambodia’s ASEAN Community building efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh.