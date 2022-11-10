☕ Afternoon briefing on November 10
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Phnom Penh on November 10. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Cambodia. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 received Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Sisay Ludetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on November 10. Read full story
- The Party Committee of Hanoi and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organising Commission shared experience on Party building, during a conference in the city on November 9. Read full story
- The National Assembly passed the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, at its ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on November 10 morning. The revision of the document had been conducted in a democratic, cautious and quick manner. Read full story
- The 16th Vietnam-Australia defence cooperation consultation took place in Hanoi on November 9, during which the two sides highlighted the sustainment and development of the bilateral defence ties suitable to the bilateral strategic partnership over the past time in contribution to peace and stability regionally and internationally. Read full story
- Vietnam suggested the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue promoting solidarity, unity, self-reliance and innovation to consolidate the 10-member grouping’s centrality in addressing regional issues.
Addressing the Preparatory Meeting for ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh on November 10, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man agreed to affirm the bloc’s important role in maintaining peace, stability and security in the region. Read full story
- The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10 under the chair of Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).
The participants sought ways to enhance cooperation between regional armies in order to cope with common security challenges, especially non-traditional ones, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large. Read full story
- The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has exported the first batch of macadamia to Japan via the official channel.
A ceremony marking the export of the more than 6 tonnes of the nut, worth about 2 billion VND (80,426 USD), was held in Krong Nang district on November 9. Read full story
- Nearly 1,200 athletes are expected to join the 7th Halong Bay Heritage Marathon, which will officially kick-start in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 after one year of hiatus.
Jointly held annually by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, the municipal People’s Committee, Vietnam Athletics Federation, and Duc Huong Anh (DHA Vietnam) Co., Ltd, the tournament is one of Ha Long city’s annual international cultural and sports events to attract tourists in year end. Read full story
- Top-ranked grandmaster Le Quang Liem is to participate in the final round of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals from November 14-20.
The tournament is an all-play-all round robin, gathering eight elite stars, including newly-crowned Tour 2022 Champion Magnus Carlsen and three-time US Champion Wesley So. Read full story./.