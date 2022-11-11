Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Amidst the regional and global economic slowdown, the ASEAN needs to strongly open its markets, remove trade barriers, and work together to create new growth engines to catch up with current major transition trend, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on November 11.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam is willing to work closely with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries to ensure the success of ASEAN conferences. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of maintaining solidarity and promoting internal strength of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while addressing the 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11.



The 41st summit focused on the bloc’s external relations, the regional architecture, and regional and international issues of common concern. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 11, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets in Phnom Penh on November 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to further develop its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Indonesia. Read full story



- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed in-principle to admit Timor-Leste to be the bloc’s 11th member, according to a statement adopted on November 11.



As per the ASEAN Leaders' Statement on the Application of Timor-Leste for ASEAN Membership, the nation will be granted an observer status and allowed to participate in all ASEAN meetings, including the summit plenaries. Read full story



- Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.



The talks took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits. Read full story



- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s official visit to Vietnam from November 13-14 will open up a new chapter in the two countries’ friendship and cooperation, showing the joint commitment and determination to lift the ties to a new height.



The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin on the threshold of the visit. Read full story



- A report on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)’s impacts on the shaping of supply chains in Vietnam was released by the National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Vietnam on November 10.



Luong Van Khoi, Deputy Director of the NCIF under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, cited the report as saying that the RCEP will generate many positive impacts on regional economies, helping raise the region’s income by some 0.6% by 2030, equivalent to 245 billion USD each year, and create 2.8 million jobs annually. Read full story



- Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced that it will participated in Los Angeles Auto Show 2022 (LAAS 2022) scheduled to take place from November 17 – 28.



Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

At the show, VinFast will display four all-electric SUV models, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 which represent the most popular segments B-C-D-E. For the first time, US customers will experience the interior and exterior design details of the VF 6 and VF 7 models crafted by Torino Design./. Read full story



