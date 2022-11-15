Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The visit to Thailand by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc takes place in the context the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries is developing fruitfully despite impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Thailand and attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok from November 16-19.Read full story



- Vietnam hopes to intensify economic-trade ties with Oregon through tightening business connectivity and boost cooperation in culture and education between Vietnamese localities and this state, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told visiting Oregon Governor Katherine Brown on November 14.



Minh said that the relationship between Vietnam and Oregon has developed well on the basis of the letter of intent on cooperation signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US state in 2015. Read full story



- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the need to give the top priority to ending the conflict, restoring peace, and protecting security and safety of civilians and civil infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.



Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 11th Emergency Special Session on the Ukrainian situation on November 14, Giang said that the parties involved need to persistently promote dialogues and negotiations to find a long-term peaceful solution to disagreements on the basis of conformity to and respect for international law and the UN Charter, with their legitimate interests and concerns taken into account, for peace and stability in the region and the world. Read full story



- Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and visiting President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort agreed to increase people-to-people exchange and diplomacy during their meeting on November 14.



Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) receives President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples ( ICAP ) Fernando González Llort. (Photo: VNA)

Hoan highlighted the fruitful development of the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and between HCM City and Cuba in particular, especially after the exchange of high-level delegations. Read full story



- Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Vo Van Minh held a reception for a delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, led by its governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, on November 14.



Minh briefed the guests on the socio-economic situation of the province, particularly its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 8.29% in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period last year. Read full story



- The Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue was held in Hanoi on November 15, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attending.



Themed “A Strategic Partnership in Trade and Investment”, the dialogue was jointly held by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam.Read full story



- The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam held an event in Hanoi on November 15 in response to a new milestone in the world population, spreading a message of ‘8 Billion: A World of Infinite Possibilities’.



At the event (Photo: vtv.vn)

The global population reached 8 billion today. This milestone is both a cause for celebration and a clarion call for humanity to find solutions to the challenges the world is facing./.Read full story