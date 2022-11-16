Politics HCM City's leader commits to raising trade with New Zealand to 2 billion USD Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has committed to working with Vietnamese and New Zealand localities to raise two-way trade to 2 billion USD by 2024.

Politics HCM City, US state look to expand cooperation Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation with Oregon in areas of mutual interest and those that the US state has strengths such as in urban governance, healthcare, education, trade and investment, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai told Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon at a meetingin the southern hub on November 16.

Politics Birthplace information to be added back in Vietnamese new passports The National Assembly has officially agreed to add place of birth information back into Vietnamese new passports, following rejections from a number of countries earlier this year.

Politics Thai PM hosts official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese President Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his wife and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at the Government House in Bangkok on November 16 afternoon.