☕ Afternoon briefing on November 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.
The conference focused on the implementation of the 13-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on socio-economic development and national defence and security in the regions by 2030 with a vision to 2045.Read full story
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.
The conference focused on the implementation of the 13-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on socio-economic development and national defence and security in the regions by 2030 with a vision to 2045.Read full story
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) welcomes President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on November 16. (Photo: VNA)– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on November 16, starting an official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse came to the airport to greet the Vietnamese leader and his spouse, who were also welcomed with a 21-gun salute – a special ceremony showing the importance Thailand attaches to the visit by the President of Vietnam, a leading partner of Thailand in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Mekong cooperation framework. Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and his attendance at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting from November 16-19 has attracted widespread media coverage in the country.
Both national television and radio channels of Thailand on November 15 covered the event, saying this is the first visit to Thailand by a key Vietnamese leader after the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
– A business matching event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 to help Vietnamese enterprises seek partners and opportunities for export to Japan.
Quyen Thi Thuy Ha, head of the Osaka branch of Vietnam’s Trade Office in Japan, said the Northeast Asian nation is seeking alternatives to many products it has long imported from China, and it is targeting Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam. Read full story
– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary of State of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Domingos Vieira Lopes shared the view that there remains ample room for the two countries to bolster cooperation, during their talks in Hanoi on November 15.
The two sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges, especially those at the high level, and strive to raise the bilateral trade to over 100 million USD in the coming years.Read full story
– A conference was held in Tam Ky city of the central province of Quang Nam to seek ways to exploit promising and niche markets in the European Union (EU) basing on advantages from the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and connections with international distribution systems.
The event drew representatives of Departments of Industry and Trade of localities in the central and Central Highlands regions, Vietnamese Trade Councilors in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe, as well as those from trade associations, European importers, consulting organisations, and more than 100 exporters.Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and his attendance at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting from November 16-19 has attracted widespread media coverage in the country.
Both national television and radio channels of Thailand on November 15 covered the event, saying this is the first visit to Thailand by a key Vietnamese leader after the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
– A business matching event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 to help Vietnamese enterprises seek partners and opportunities for export to Japan.
Quyen Thi Thuy Ha, head of the Osaka branch of Vietnam’s Trade Office in Japan, said the Northeast Asian nation is seeking alternatives to many products it has long imported from China, and it is targeting Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam. Read full story
– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary of State of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Domingos Vieira Lopes shared the view that there remains ample room for the two countries to bolster cooperation, during their talks in Hanoi on November 15.
The two sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges, especially those at the high level, and strive to raise the bilateral trade to over 100 million USD in the coming years.Read full story
– A conference was held in Tam Ky city of the central province of Quang Nam to seek ways to exploit promising and niche markets in the European Union (EU) basing on advantages from the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and connections with international distribution systems.
The event drew representatives of Departments of Industry and Trade of localities in the central and Central Highlands regions, Vietnamese Trade Councilors in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe, as well as those from trade associations, European importers, consulting organisations, and more than 100 exporters.Read full story
The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 opens in HCM City on November 16 (Photo: VNA)– The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, one of the major exhibitions in the food industry, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16, drawing nearly 400 businesses from 30 domestic localities and nearly 20 foreign countries and territories.
More than 500 booths at the event are showcasing agricultural products, raw and processed aquatic products, processed foods, machineries, equipment, food processing technology, food preservation and packaging technology, food safety and hygiene technology. Read full story
– Vietnam’s urbanisation rate would be at least 45% by 2025 and over 50% by 2030 under an action programme adopted by the Government.
The Government recently issued Resolution No. 148/NQ-CP on the action programme to realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2022, on urban planning, construction, management and development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045./. Read full story