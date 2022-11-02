Politics President meets outstanding individuals from Ha Giang province President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 2 met outstanding individuals from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, urging them to carry forward their role in socio-economic development and national defence.

Politics CPV leader’s visit shows special importance of Vietnam - China ties: Chinese diplomat Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has described the freshly finished visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong as a demonstration of the special importance of the relations between the two Parties and countries.

Politics Party leader’s China visit a success in all aspects: FM The freshly-concluded visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has helped enhance sentiments, political trust and mutual understanding between the two countries, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese, Hungarian NA offices promote cooperation Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Such Gyorgy in Hanoi on November 1.