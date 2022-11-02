☕ Afternoon briefing on November 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The freshly-concluded visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has helped enhance sentiments, political trust and mutual understanding between the two countries, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.
Son told the press that the official visit, from October 30 to November 1, has positively contributed to promoting the solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, and boosting and deepening their bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Read full story
- Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has described the freshly finished visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong as a demonstration of the special importance of the relations between the two Parties and countries, in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 2 met outstanding individuals from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, urging them to carry forward their role in socio-economic development and national defence.
The individuals represent 1,983 reputable people in Ha Giang who have set examples in patriotic emulation movements and made significant contributions to social-economic development and ensuring security and order. Read full story
- Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Such Gyorgy in Hanoi on November 1.
Cuong said the relations between their legislative bodies have become stronger and more practical, adding the two sides have supported, and closely and effectively coordinated with each other at multilateral parliamentary forums; and contributed many initiatives to regional and international parliamentary organisations. Read full story
- A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations (1971-2021) was held in Hanoi on November 1 within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen has led a delegation to the US to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion activities and seek more US business partners. Read full story
- Vietnam raked in 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquatic products in the first 10 months of 2022, up 34% year-on-year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported. Read full story
- About 6.07 million tonnes of rice worth 2.94 billion USD was exported in the first 10 months of 2022, up 17.2% in volume and 7.4% in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Read full story
- The Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair 2022 opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 2, featuring nearly 250 booths of 100 enterprises across the country.
The event also attracted businesses of Cambodia, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and China. Read full story
- A seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1 to discuss international experience and give recommendations to Vietnam to promote cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises in the commercialisation of research results and intellectual property (IP).
Stepping up cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises is a fundamental task and also a strategic breakthrough in promoting the development of the science and technology market, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat told the event held in coordination with the Australian Embassy. Read full story
- The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has released a film highlighting health risks from dining out at restaurants that sell wildlife meat, and calling on the community not to support such restaurants, thus reducing the risk of extinction among rare animals and protecting the ecosystem.
The film tells a story about a family that are enjoying their favourite pork dish without knowing that their chef has just slaughtered a civet, and the continuous preparation of dishes that include wildlife without ensuring hygienic procedures may cause pathogens from the civet to spread to the dish that they ordered. Read full story
- The 39th Republic of Korea (RoK) International Music Festival was held at the Seoul Arts Centre on November 1 evening as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties. Read full story./.