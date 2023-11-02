Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met in Hanoi on November 2 with role models that are studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle.



The 67 individuals and collectives have been honoured for their efforts and initiatives in the implementation of the campaign this year, bringing practical benefits in various areas, from economy to culture, social affairs, national defence and security, external relations, social welfare, and the fight against negative phenomena. Read full story



- State President Vo Van Thuong and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited the Mobile Police High Command on November 2, as part of the latter’s ongoing State visit to Vietnam.



The two leaders witnessed the technical – tactical performances of the special police, mobile police, and mobile cavalry police. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on November 2 agreed to strengthen political trust between the two countries through the exchange of high-level delegations, continue to effectively implement cooperation agreements, and consider the establishment of new mechanisms to deepen coordination.



At their talks in Hanoi during the Dutch PM’s ongoing visit to Vietnam, PM Chinh highly valued the sincere friendship and trustful partnership between Vietnam and the Netherlands, and affirmed that the two countries are determined to cooperate with each other for common self-reliance and sustainable development. Read full story



- Vietnam always regards the EU as one of the most important partners in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed at a reception for visiting European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis in Hanoi on November 2.



The EU is Vietnam’s fourth largest trade partner, while Vietnam is its biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The EU is also the sixth largest investor in Vietnam. Read full story



- Projects implemented by the Samsung Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam have contributed to shifting economic structure, promoting exports, developing supporting industry, and generating jobs in the country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Park Hark Kyu in a meeting on November 1. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has asked the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Environment Han Whajin to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in the field of environment for sustainable development and the improvement of environment quality for the present and future generations.



During his talks with Han in Hanoi on November 1, Khanh hailed the RoK’s green ODA programme, adding it will be a great help for Vietnam in implementing its net-zero emission commitment by 2050. Read full story



- With recent rosy signs, Vietnam’s aquatic product exports are expected to hit 10 billion USD this year, experts have said.



The country’s major markets like the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea are recovering, with the most positive signs seen in tra (pangasius) fish exports, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien. Read full story



- Africa has remained a silver lining in trade between Vietnam and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a seminar held by the foreign ministry on November 1.



The official elaborated that in the first nine months of this year, trade between the two sides went up 4.7% to 4.35 billion USD, while that between Vietnam and the world dropped nearly 11% year-on-year. Read full story



- There is an increasing preference for digital banking and new payment modes such as mobile banking apps, e-wallets, QR code-based payments, e-commerce payment platforms and mobile wallet debit or credit cards among Vietnamese consumers, the United Overseas Bank (UOB) said in its report “ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study" (ACSS) which was launched on November 1. Read full story



- All Vietnamese trainees in southern Israel are safe and they have gone back to school, according to the director of a training centre where they are studying.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on November 1, Executive Director at the Arava Institute Center for Agricultural Training (AICAT) Hanni Arnon affirmed Arava region, located far from conflict areas. is safe. Read full story



- The Korean language version of the famous novel "Minh Va Ho" (I and They) by the Vietnamese writer Nguyen Binh Phuong officially made its debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on November 1.



The publication of this work is part of a project to translate literary works selected by the Korea-Vietnam peace culture federation, which was established by Korean and Vietnamese writers and has been engaged in cultural exchange and collaboration for the past 30 years. Read full story./.

