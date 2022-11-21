Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s Executive Committee within the framework of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly in Phnom Penh on November 20 evening.



At the meeting, the executive committee discussed and approved the working agenda of the AIPA-43, delegates to the meetings of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) and Young Parliamentarians of AIPA, a joint statement, and the date and venue for the 44th AIPA General Assembly.



- Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to promote its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Morocco - the only African country that has a parliamentary cooperation mechanism with Vietnam, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.



At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 21, Hue stressed that there remains ample room for bilateral cooperation in economics, trade, investment and people-to-people diplomacy.



- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang is attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and the ninth ADMM Plus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 21-23.

The Vietnamese delegation at the 16th ADMM (Photo: qdnd.vn)

He is also attending the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers' informal meetings.



- Vietnam has reaffirmed its consistent policy of supporting all three major pillars of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including ensuring nuclear safety and security, and inspection and application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.



The Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the IAEA - was attending the year's final regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors from November 14-18, with representatives from 35 member states and international organisations as observers taking part.



- The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) will focus on calling for international solidarity and joint efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, stated Uong Chu Luu, Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Vietnam’s hosting of the event from November 20-27.



At the event, Vietnam hopes to promote the image of its nation and people, especially in the renewal period, and popularise the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, development cooperation, multilateralisation and diversification; being friend to all countries and partners in the principle of not interfering in each other's internal affairs and respect to each other's dependence and self-reliance; and being a positive member of the international community.



- Vietnam’s export turnover to Germany enjoyed a year-on-year surge of 30.5% to 7.6 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Meanwhile, the import value was 2.96 billion USD, a slight decrease compared to the same period of last year. In the period, two-way trade reached nearly 10.6 billion USD, up 17.6% year-on-year.



- The coffee industry faces pressure from global uncertainties and rising inflation in major markets after achieving a record export value in the 2021-22 crop year.



The coffee industry faces pressure from global uncertainties and rising inflation in major markets after achieving a record export value in the 2021-2022 crop year. (Photo: VNA)

Statistics from the General Department of Customs show that Vietnam exported 1.42 million tonnes of coffee in the first ten months of this year, a rise of 10.8% over the same period last year. Export revenue increased strongly by 33.7% to reach 3.22 billion USD. Coffee export prices averaged 2,283 USD per tonne, up by 21.2%./.