☕ Afternoon briefing on November 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation (DAVIFO) right after she arrived in Copenhagen on November 20 (local time) for an official visit to the European country.
She affirmed that the Vietnamese State highly values the organisation’s contributions to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries over the past more than 45 years. Read full story
- Legislators opined on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena as part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 21.
Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong reported that the fight has been stepped up and made progress in 2023, helping reinforce public trust and fulfill socio-economic tasks set for the year. Read full story
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien led the Vietnamese delegation, while the Lao and Cambodian delegations were led by Deputy Minister of Defende Lieut. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone, and Deputy commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Joint Chief of Staff, respectively. Read full story
- The 17th meeting of the Vietnam – Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation was held in Hanoi on November 21 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Rady Oprea.
At the event, the ministers expressed their delight at the fruitful relations between the two countries across various fields, of which economy – trade is an important pillar and a locomotive for the cooperative ties. Read full story
- The United Nations (UN), including the UN Security Council (UNSC), needs to have a comprehensive approach to promote peace and sustainable development, breaking the cycle of conflict and poverty, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
In his remarks during an open debate on "promote sustaining peace through common development" held by the UNSC on November 20, the diplomat underscored peace is a prerequisite for development, and that the interdependence between peace and development becomes increasingly crucial as wars and conflicts persist in many parts of the world, while the progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is lagging. Read full story
- The building of the national land database has achieved certain results, but still lags behind schedule, reported the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
The activity aims to serve the State management, providing public services related to land, and sharing land information with ministries, agencies, organisations, and individuals. Read full story
- The target of 700 billion USD in import-export revenue for this year is a tough one amid current difficulties in the global market, said insiders.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam’s import-export revenue reached 558 billion USD, down 9.6% year on year, with exports dropping 7.1% and imports falling 12.3%. Read full story
- Domestic investors outperformed their foreign counterparts in the southeastern region, as many localities have paid heed to luring capital flows at home to ensure sustainable growth.
The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported that in the first 10 months of this year, domestic investors poured 17.95 trillion VND (764 million USD) into industrial parks in the metropolis, while foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at only 184 million USD. Read full story
- In recent years, Vietnam's turnover from cashew nut exports has consistently held the top position in the world, with an annual value of approximately 3 billion USD.
Considered a leading cashew nut producer of the world, but Vietnam is facing numerous opportunities and challenges, particularly amidst fierce competition from Cambodia and several African nations. Read full story
- With valuable scientific research and experience shared at the Union World Conference on Lung Health 2023 that took place in Paris on November 15-18, Vietnam demonstrated its strong commitment to tuberculosis (TB) prevention, according to Director of the National Lung Hospital Dinh Van Luong.
The country’s achievements in new treatment regimens, diagnostics quality and screening as well as the expansion of TB prevention were highlighted at the event, said Luong, who is the head of the National TB Control Programme. He added presentations that spotlighted Vietnam’s experience in post-pandemic response and recovery were highly commended by foreign delegates. Read full story
With this result, Vietnam ranked second in the medal tally, after China. This is also the best achievement Vietnam have gained at the world championships./. Read full story