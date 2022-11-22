☕ Afternoon briefing on November 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh. Read full story
- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat on November 22 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during which he stressed the need for the bloc to persist in its principles and to uphold its central role in the mechanisms it leads. Read full story
- A delegation of Vietnam attended the Francophonie Economic Forum (FEF) in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 20-21. Themed “For a shared growth in the Francophone space”, the forum was organised by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia), in partnership with the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunisia (CCIT), with a view to boosting economic cooperation among the French-speaking countries in many fields, including investment and digitalisation. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Standing Member of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Ha attended a meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) on November 21 within the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-43). Read full story
- The selection of Vietnam as the host of the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is of significance as the world is witnessing many wars and terrorism, WPC General Secretary Athanasios Pafilis said on the sidelines of the event. Read full story
- A total of 39 foreign suppliers have registered tax in Vietnam via the portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques, according to the Tax Agency for Large Businesses at the General Department of Taxation.
Among them are Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netfix, and Apple that account for up to 90% of the market share in the field of cross-border e-commerce. Read full story
- Despite growing uncertainties in the global economy, China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation has continued to develop and achieved positive results, General Secretary of the China Chamber of International Commerce's Yunnan branch Mu Jiansheng has said. Read full story
- Vietnam is among the exhibitors at the 6th China-South Asia Expo and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair in the city of Kunming, China’s Yunnan province, from November 19-22.
The Vietnamese embassy in Beijing in coordination with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming supported 12 provinces and cities in sending samples of hundreds of typical products to the expo, along with more than 2,000 documents, to popularise their investment, tourism and trade promotions. Read full story./.