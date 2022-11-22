Politics Defence Minister participates in ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat on November 22 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during which he stressed the need for the bloc to persist in its principles and to uphold its central role in the mechanisms it leads.

Politics Vietnam sends condolences to Indonesia over earthquake losses State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over human and property losses caused by a recent earthquake.

Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to World Peace Council: officials The selection of Vietnam as the host of the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is of significance as the world is witnessing many wars and terrorism, WPC General Secretary Athanasios Pafilis said on the sidelines of the event.

Politics Defence Minister meets Cambodian, Chinese counterparts in Phnom Penh Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, now in Cambodia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, the ninth ADMM Plus and the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers’ informal meetings, met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Tea Banh, on November 21.