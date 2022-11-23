☕ Afternoon briefing on November 23
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had talks with Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Martin Romualdez in Manila on November 23, immediately after a welcoming ceremony for him at the House's headquarters.
The host leader expressed his belief that the trip will create a new impulse for the two countries’ strategic partnership to develop effectively and substantively in all aspects.Read full story
– President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a high-ranking delegation of the Republic of Uganda arrived in Hanoi on November 23 afternoon, beginning a three-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
During his stay in Vietnam, President Museveni is scheduled to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witness the signing of cooperation documents, and pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.Read full story
– A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.
Co-organised by the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL), the “Way for Peace” International Fund of Russia and the "Law of Peace" Centre, the event touched upon disputes in the East Sea and the need to strengthen international cooperation.Read full story
– The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be hosted by the south central province of Binh Thuan with a wide range of activities under the theme of “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”.
The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will have 204 events and activities, including 13 at the national level hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and other ministries and centrally-run agencies.
Binh Thuan will host 31 cultural, sport and tourism activities and events on the inter-provincial, national and international scales, while the rest will be organised in 41 provinces and cities throughout the year.Read full story
– To restore the population of critically endangered ungulates, the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development and the Department for Nature Conservation and Biodiversity jointly held a consultation meeting on November 22 to finalise a project to receive and raise, and restore the populations of Indian hog deer (Cervus porcinus), Rucervus eldii, giant muntjac, and Truong Son (Annamite) muntjac.
In Vietnam, these ungulates, which only live in the central and southern Truong Son mountain range, are in danger of extinction due to illegal hunting and capture and loss of habitat.Read full story
- An international forum to share experience in sketching out and implementing youth development policies will take place in Vietnam in both virtual and face-to-face form on November 29.The information was announced by the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV) at a press conference in Hanoi on November 22.Read full story
– Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 on November 23 came to Bac Au village in the northern province of Son La’s Van Ho district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.
With their trip lasting until November 26, the 71 beauties from around the world will also visit the districts of Van Ho, Moc Chau, Quynh Nhai and Son La city to engage in cultural activities of the communities.Read full story/.