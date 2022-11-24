Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Hanoi on November 24.



Welcoming the Ugandan President, Phuc affirmed that the first visit to Vietnam by a head of state of Uganda since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1973 is an important milestone, contributing to enhancing the friendship and cooperation of the two country.Read full story

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri (Photo: VNA)

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 23 held talks with President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri right after the Senate of the Philippines had passed a resolution on further strengthening the parliamentary relations between the two nations.



The Vietnamese top legislator expressed his belief that under the leadership of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Philippines will become more prosperous and its role and position will rise in the region and the world. Read full story

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 reiterated the goal of lifting two-way trade between Vietnam and the Philippines to 10 billion USD in a more balanced manner by 2026 when they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Addressing the Vietnam-Philippines Investment-Trade Forum, Hue said the two countries share similar strategic benefit values, with two-way trade hitting 7 billion USD. Read full story

- Twenty-nine works by 281 authors and co-authors were honoured at the awarding ceremony of the sixth Ho Chi Minh Awards and the sixth State Awards on Science and Technology on November 23 in Hanoi.



The Ho Chi Minh Awards and the State Awards, launched in 1996, are the most prestigious for outstanding and high-valued projects that have had a great impact on people’s lives as well as significantly contributing to the cause of socio-economic development, defence and security. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and his Brazilian counterpart Eduardo Paes Saboia co-chaired the eighth deputy ministerial-level political consultation via a videoconference on November 23.

Both sides shared the situation of each country, especially in the context that they are adopting measures to recovery the economy and ensure social welfare following the pandemic. Read full story

- The Haiti Government wishes to enhance relations with Vietnam, affirmed visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Azad Pierre Nasser Belfort at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Ha Kim Ngoc in Hanoi on November 23.



The diplomat highlighted a number of fields such as investment attraction, technical cooperation, and formation of joint ventures in agriculture, fishery, and animal husbandry. Read full story

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam’s airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



Of the total, there were 9.8 million foreigners, up 2.041% from 2021. Read full story

- The Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (VICEM) will ship a total of 6 million tonnes of cement and clinker to the Philippines from 2023-2025, as its demand for construction materials of various kinds is huge.

A deal of this effect has been signed between VICEM and the Philippines’ Fenix (CEZA) Int’l Corporation and Golden Falcon Trading Corporation in the witness of Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, as part of the ongoing visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from November 23-25. Read full story

- About 100 leading businesses of Hong Kong (China) will join together in a field trip to Vietnam to explore market and meet representatives of government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.



The office will pay heed to connecting human resources training between Vietnam and Hong Kong, focusing on encouraging Hong Kong’s universities to provide more scholarships and cooperate with Vietnamese universities, said Consul General Pham Binh Dam./.Read full story