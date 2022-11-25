Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 spoke highly of results in defence cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, which he viewed as a bright spot in the bilateral relations.



At a reception for visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Donald Marles in Hanoi, the PM highlighted cooperation outcomes in UN peacekeeping operations, military medicine, the sharing of information and experience and the settlement of war consequences, as well as the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral mechanisms, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM).Read full story



-Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang on November 25 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Donald Marles who is on an official visit to Vietnam from November 24-25, 2022.



During the talks with the guest later, the Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnam – Australia Strategic Partnership continues to develop practically across fields, including defense cooperation.Read full story



-Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received President of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Agnes Devanadera in Manila on November 25 as part of his official visit to the Philippines.



At the meeting, Devanadera expressed her hope that Vietnam will share its development policies and experience, as well as cooperation orientations for the two sides in the time ahead.Read full story



-Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on November 24 held a working session with the Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).



Hoan, who was accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his official visit to the Philippines, thanked IRRI's support and cooperation with Vietnam in specific areas such as gene conservation, variety research, cultivation process, technology transfer and capacity building for Vietnamese officials, saying they have contributed to the sustainable development of Vietnam's rice sector.Read full story



-UN peacekeeping is a highlight in defence cooperation between Australia and Vietnam, stated Colonel Paul Foura, Australian Defence Attaché to Vietnam.



Taking to Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper, the officer affirmed that strengthening UN peacekeeping cooperation is one of the priorities of Australia in supporting Vietnam to participate more actively in this field.Read full story



-The Vietnam – South African joint committee on trade cooperation convened its fifth meeting in Johannesburg on November 24 to seek ways to foster bilateral economic and trade partnerships.



South African Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina stated that her country always attaches importance to the relationship with Vietnam, adding that the signing and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will create investment opportunities in a larger and more open continental market for Vietnamese businesses.Read full story



-Vietnam will face major development challenges in the coming decades, Jonathan Pincus, a senior economist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said at an international conference in Hanoi on November 25.



Pointing out a series of economic and climate change challenges, the expert forecast that in the coming years, the country will see many institutional reforms when its localities, regions, and sectors have to face profound changes.



Pincus is one of the four keynote speakers of the two-day "International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Economics, Management and Business" organised by the National Economics University (NEU). The annual event aimed to create a forum for domestic and foreign scholars to present their research works and exchange knowledge in the fields.Read full story



-A food festival themed “Unity in Diversity” opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24, with the aim of promoting friendship and cooperation between the people of Vietnam and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), the four-day event features 50 booths of businesses and restaurants which introduce special traditional dishes of Vietnam and other countries in the region.Read full story/.