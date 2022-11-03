Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 3 received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Vietnam Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives UAE Ambassador to Vietnam Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri. (Photo: VNA)

President Phuc appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to enhancing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, adding that Vietnam highly valued the important role of the UAE in the region and at multilateral forums.Read full story



- Each product recognised as the national brand will help spread the image of the country’s brand as well as its tradition, culture and people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 2 to honour the National Brand in 2022.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits an exhibition showcasing the national brand ed products. (Photo: VNA)

This year, 172 businesses with 352 products, selected from more than 1,000 nominated enterprises, have been recognised as National Brand in 2022. Read full story



- Russia’s Riafan news agency on November 2 posted an article by political and historical scientist Anton Bredikhin in which he had positive assessments on the outcomes of the China visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.



Bredikhin, who is editor-in-chief of the scientific journal Arkhont, said that the visit is a great success, contributing to strengthening traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries. Read full story



- Vietnam will continue to actively engage in UN peacekeeping operations and is willing to cooperate with UN member states in this important area, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed.



Addressing a debate on peacekeeping at the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) of the UN General Assembly on November 1 in New York, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted Vietnam’s priorities in the peacekeeping work and updated participants on Vietnam's latest activities and contributions to UN missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.Read full story



- Vietnam saw over 13,000 new enterprises formed with a total registered capital of 106.9 trillion VND in October, up 13.6% in number of firms but down 21.4% in capital from the previous month.



The country counted 125,800 new firms in the first ten months of this year with combined investments of over 1.37 quadrillion VND and 835,000 labourers, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).Read full story



- Vietnam’s coffee export turnover is forecast to hit 4 billion USD in 2022, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The country raked in 3.1 billion USD from exporting coffee in the first three quarters of 2022, surging by 37.6% compared to the same period last year. Read full story



- Danish toy maker LEGO on November 3 began construction of an over-1.3 billion-USD factory, the biggest foreign-invested plant in the southern province of Binh Duong.



The groundbreaking ceremony saw the presence of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Danish Prince Crown Frederik. Read full story



- Vietnamese scientist Prof. Dr. Tran Dang Xuan and his colleagues at Hiroshima University in Japan have discovered anti-cancer agents in rice husks.



The research titled ‘Cytotoxic Mechanism of Momilactones A and B against Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma Cell Lines’ was published on Cancers magazine in October this year./. Read full story